Fresh off a breakthrough season, Tulane third baseman Kody Hoese was taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the No. 25 pick of the first round in the Major League Baseball draft Monday night.
Hoese, a 6-foot-4 junior from Griffith, Indiana, is the Green Wave’s first opening-round selection since pitcher Shooter Hunt in 2008. Hoese is the Wave’s highest pick since pitcher Brian Bogusevic went 24th in 2005 and the Wave’s first position player to go in the opening round since Michael Aubrey in 2003.
According to MLB.com, the Dodgers’ spot is slotted for a signing bonus of $2,740,300.
Picked in the 35th round a year ago as a draft-eligible sophomore, Hoese rocketed into elite status with a phenomenal performance after deciding to stay at Tulane. He leads the nation with 183 total bases and paced the American Athletic Conference with 23 home runs, a .391 batting average, 72 hits, 72 runs, a .486 on-base percentage and a .779 slugging percentage. He also is second in RBIs (61) and doubles (20) and helped Tulane average its highest run total (7.7) since reaching the College World Series in 2005.
“This is the breakout slugger of the draft in my opinion,” said MLB Network analyst Mike Lowell, a former third baseman for the Yankees, Marlins and Red Sox. “His power is ridiculous. He handles off-speed pitches and shows he has plus-plus power foul pole to foul pole. … He looks like a guy who can really move up a system quickly.”
For most of the year, Hoese had more homers than anyone else in college baseball. Even though he hit only two in the last 18 games and the Green Wave’s season ended in the AAC tournament, he still is tied for fifth entering this weekend’s super regionals.
His power surge came after he had five homers as a sophomore, when he started all 58 games and hit .291, and zero as a freshman, when he started 32 times and hit .213.
The only other Tulane player the Dodgers have selected was pitcher Corey Merrill in the 37th round in 2017.
Until Hoese, no Tulane player had gone higher than the third round since Hunt.