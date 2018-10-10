Having scraped away the rust from a year without playing, Samir Sehic and Jordan Cornish should be ready to roll in their second active season with the Tulane men’s basketball team.
Sehic, a 6-foot-9 junior transfer forward from Vanderbilt, did not score in double figures in consecutive conference games until last February after sitting out 2016-17 as per NCAA rules.
Cornish, a 6-foot-6 senior transfer guard from UNLV, shot 37.5 percent as he adjusted to being on the floor again after his practice-only duties in 2016-17.
Both of them were key contributors. Sehic (10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds), Tulane’s top returning scorer, led the American Athletic Conference in field goal percentage. Cornish (9.9 points, 3.3 assists) started all 31 games.
But they know they can be better.
The destination for the Green Wave (14-17, 5-11 AAC in 2017-18) will not be determined solely by the impact of five first-time players—new freshmen Connor Crabtree, Kevin Zhang and Moses Wood and redshirt freshmen Buay Koka and Shakwon Barrett. That quintet was a primary focus when coach Mike Dunleavy spoke at Media Day on Wednesday, but the progress of Sehic and Cornish will be just as important.
“That’s something we’ve talked about,” Sehic said. “Having two years of experience, one playing, we feel really comfortable with the system and what coach (Dunleavy) wants. We’ve become an extension of him, coaches on the floor. We’re catching up to things quicker than we did last year.”
The Wave will need more from them with the loss of second-team All-AAC selection Melvin Frazier, a high second-round draft pick of the Orlando Magic, and Cameron Reynolds, who is fighting for a roster spot with the Sacramento Kings.
Sehic’s first move this offseason was to make sure you saw less of him. He lost 15 pounds in an attempt to get quicker defensively after struggling in that department as a sophomore.
“It was step one in putting myself in the right mindset to compete better defensively,” he said. “I’m able to push myself even more in practice. When it comes to defense, it’s all about effort and putting yourself in position to be successful.”
Dunleavy has noticed a significant difference.
“He (Sehic) is probably our most conditioned overall guy as far as running the floor, and that’s saying a lot,” he said. “It will give him a chance to play against a lot of smaller guys on the perimeter. His points-per-possession-numbers were tremendous for us, and at the defensive end he has an opportunity to give us a big jump this year as well.”
Cornish, a former Brother Martin standout, had a quieter-than-expected junior year. He saw the floor well, leading the team with 101 assists despite not being the point guard, but he wants to see the ball go in the basket more often. His scoring average of 9.9 points needs to rise, as does his voice.
‘I have to get better at all facets of the game, especially leadership,” he said. “When things get down, I have to pick my troops up and keep going. I know I can shoot better. At the offensive end it was a low year for me. I bring so many things to the table, but I just want to become a better scorer and shoot the ball at a higher clip.”
Doing it night in and night out will be the key. Cornish had two or fewer field goals in nine of Tulane’s 19 AAC games a year ago.
“We’re looking mainly for more consistency,” Dunleavy said. “Having a year of play under his belt, he really understands what we’re trying to do and will be much better at it. He can post up, he’s good on the pick and roll and he has the ability to be a good shooter.”
Return delayed
Junior point guard Ray Ona Embo, who has not practiced this preseason due to patellar tendinitis, will miss up to two more weeks after having a platelet-rich-plasma (PRP) injection.
“His injury got better, but it wasn’t all the way (back),” Dunleavy said. “We decided to be conservative.”
Ona Embo considered applying for the NBA draft before returning. He averaged 10.1 points and 3.3 assists as a sophomore, improving his 3-point shooting to 36.5 percent from 25.0 percent in his freshman year despite fighting through a hand injury during the season.
Tulane opens with an exhibition against Loyola on Nov. 1. Its first regular-season game is Nov. 11 against FSU.