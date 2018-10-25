Needing reinforcements with the loss of leading scorers Melvin Frazier and Cameron Reynolds, Tulane men’s basketball coach Mike Dunleavy pulled in one of the school's highest-rated signing classes in the past 15 years.
How quickly freshman 3-star prospects Kevin Zhang, Moses Wood and Connor Crabtree develop will go a long way in determining whether the Green Wave can be competitive in the American Athletic Conference this season.
Picked 10th out of 12 teams by the league’s coaches at AAC media day, the Wave placed five places higher than that in 247Sports' 2018 class recruiting rankings.
“All three guys shoot the 3,” Dunleavy said. “All three of them have a good IQ for the game. They are picking things up and fitting in really well so far. At this point, I see all three guys playing. It’s a little bit too early to say as far as minutes, but I’m comfortable in saying all three will be in our rotation.”
They will get a little extra time to develop before their first real test. Because of a late cancellation and addition, Tulane has a 10-day break between its Nov. 1 exhibition against Loyola and its Nov. 11 opener against 17th-ranked Florida State.
Dunleavy said Zhang (6-foot-9, 215 pounds) and Wood (6-8, 190) needed to get stronger physically, typical for freshmen. They will not arrive there overnight, but they have the skill set to work through that deficiency in a class long on length.
Zhang, listed as the best Chinese basketball prospect in America in 2018 by FloHoops, was part of a Montverde Academy (Florida) 25-0 national championship team as a senior after spending three years at La Lumiere School (Indiana), another prep powerhouse. He received an offer from UCLA before picking Tulane.
“That was a tough choice for me,” he said. “My uncle lives in Los Angeles, so he texted me every day saying, 'Come to UCLA.' ”
The difference was Dunleavy and his 17-year background of coaching in the NBA.
“They have a high-level NBA coach coaching this school,” Zhang said. “It’s also an academic school, too. I will learn a lot of NBA skills and how to play the NBA way.”
Zhang, who played for the Chinese national team this past summer, talked team first.
“I want to help make my team better and try to win the game,” he said. “I don’t want to score 40 and we lose. I (would rather) barely score and we win the game.”
Wood, rated the No. 5 prospect in Nevada by ESPN.com after playing for Galena High in Carson City, where he averaged 17.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as a junior while shooting 48 percent from the floor. He chose Tulane over La Salle and San Francisco. His father, David Wood, played nine seasons in the NBA.
Wood said his biggest priority was getting stronger in the weight room.
“Spotting up and shooting it is my strength,” he said. ‘I’m a decent passer, too, and an OK shot blocker as well. I like to rebound the ball, too.”
Unlike the other two freshmen, Dunleavy said Crabtree (6-6, 190) is strong enough to match up physically right away. After graduating from Orange High in Hillsborough, North Carolina, he played at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia last season to improve his stock, averaging 21.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals.
“I’m known as a scorer and a shooter, but I will do whatever this team needs me to do to win,” he said. “I’ll play as hard as I can.”
Memphis made a late push for him once Penny Hardaway became its coach, but Crabtree stuck with his commitment to Tulane.
“(Tulane’s coaches) really wanted me bad, and I felt like I fit in the system,” he said. “They were faithful to me the whole time, and I knew exactly what I was getting in Tulane. Memphis I wasn’t 100 percent sure what they wanted from me.”
Tulane’s history of losing is not daunting to any of the freshmen. The Green Wave's last significant postseason tournament was the NIT in 2000, but their frame of reference starts with Dunleavy’s two years.
“Although they’ve had a couple of down seasons, I feel like they are definitely on the rise,” Crabtree said. “We want to win real bad, and I think we definitely can do that.”
Wood agreed.
“This year we’ll be good, but over the years we’ll be really, really good,” he said. “We’re definitely here to build the program.”