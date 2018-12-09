Willie Fritz’s money was well spent.
With everyone getting in free because Fritz bought all the tickets ahead of time, Tulane lost the first set but roared back to beat College of Charleston in the semifinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Saturday night at a charged-up Devlin Fieldhouse.
The Green Wave will travel to Iowa State for Tuesday’s final, and coach Jim Barnes credited the 500 fans in attendance for giving his team a huge boost in the 20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 22-17 victory. Fritz, Tulane’s football coach, created a buzz with his gesture of support, waiving the normal $5 price.
“It was just such a class act,” Barnes said. “The atmosphere because of that was just great tonight. The energy was great. You could tell we fed off it. We hope this (crowd) becomes a staple for the program.”
Tulane (29-8) has ripped off 17 wins in 18 matches since the start of October, surpassing its high mark for victories this century. The last of 11 consecutive home wins may have been the most fun, with freshman Kayla Dinkins’ finishing spike prompting a huge celebration on the court and in the stands.
“I wanted to kill the ball and end the game,” she said. “It’s so exciting.”
Dinkins had 11 kills and only one error in 15 attacks as Tulane spread the ball around in an efficient, masterful performance after getting outplayed in the first set. The Wave ran off six straight points to take control of the second set, then earned side outs the first nine times Charleston (24-12) served in the third set, going ahead 15-8 and holding on to win 25-22.
Tulane erased a 9-5 deficit in the fourth set, taking the lead for good, 15-14, when Makala Heidelberg and Dinkins combined to block Madison Kennedy’s kill attempt. Sophomore Lexie Douglas finished with 14 kills and one error, while Dayna Kern contributed 13 kills and Heidelberg added seven.
Charleston came out white hot, with Kennedy slamming the ball to the court for two early kills and the Cougars winning one exceptional rally that lasted more than a minute while running of streaks of 4, 3 and 3 points.
“It was such good volleyball that when we came across (the net to exchange sides), I go look, we lost the set, but wasn’t that fun?” Barnes said. “I said just love the game, love competing and the winning will work itself out as long as we stay aggressive. We put the pedal down and got after it. That was beautiful to watch.”
The Wave rarely trailed the rest of the way, with the 5-foot-7 Heidelberg (five block assists, one block solo) thwarting the 6-foot-0 Madison’s spike attempts repeatedly.
“Coach said we have so many people here that love us and want us to succeed, so let’s go out and celebrate with them,” Douglas said. “I don’t think anyone on this team wants to stop playing. There is just so much confidence running through all of us.”
The last hurdle will be the hardest. Iowa State (20-13), a traditional Big 12 power, had its 12-year NCAA tournament streak snapped but has dropped just two sets on its way to the NIVC final while playing all of its matches at home.
Tulane, which will hit the road for the first time in the tournament, already is in unchartered territory. Barnes inherited a 10-22 team in 2016 and has needed only three years to get within one win of the program’s first postseason championship.
“It’s a privilege to be playing for the title and to be doing it on a Big 12 court,” he said. “I’m ecstatic about it. I want my team to go there and represent on a national stage. We’ll have to play our best.”