Justin McMillan hadn't thrown a touchdown in three years, nine months and eight days, the last game of his high school career.
The date was Dec. 20, 2014, when he helped lead Cedar High School to its second straight state championship in front of 46,000-plus fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
There weren't quite that many at Yulman Stadium on Friday night to see McMillan's first TD toss since that one in Jerry's World.
And there wasn't a championship at stake either.
But there's no doubt the final play of the third quarter againt Memphis on Friday- McMillan's first play of the game - will be one he will remember for years to come.
It's been a long-time coming for McMillan, who arrived at Tulane just a week before the start of the season after spending the first three years of his career as a backup at LSU.
McMillan had just replaced Tulane starter Jonathan Banks, who left the game after battling cramps on the previous play.
The lefty immediately threw a perfect spiral to Darnell Mooney on an out route that turned into a momentum swinging 51 - yard touchdown. It stretched Tulane's 17-14 lead to a 24-14 cushion and the Wave never looked back, rolling to the most convincing win of the Willie Fritz era.
It was a convincing 40-24 thumping over the Tigers in a game that was a make-or-break game for a Tulane team needing all the wins it can get if it wants to become bowl eligible.
It was the McMillan's pass, his only attempt of the game, that ignited the Wave.
"That's money," said Fritz. "It was a huge play for us."
McMillan, despite throwing his first collegiate touchdown, wasn't made available to the media after the game.
Not that he probably would have shown much excitement about it.
At least he didn't show much to his teammates after it.
"I think I was more excited than he was," said running back Darius Bradwell.
Safety Rod Teamer agreed.
"I know he came to the sideline and his facial expression didn't change," said Teamer. "He was really locked in. We all jumped on him and he didn't crack a smile."
McMillan stayed in for the rest of the game, but didn't throw another pass. Not that he needed to the way the Wave dominated the rest of the way.
Tulane finished the game with 496 yards of offense, including 318 on the ground.
McMillan, meanwhile, remains perfect in his college career.
He's completed all four of the passes he has thrown since leaving high school.
He completed his only pass attempt at LSU in 2016 in a win over Jacksonville State.
He completed a pair of passes last week against Ohio State.
And then there was the one on Friday night. It came just a few hours after he sent out a message on Twitter sending his condolences to Wayde Sims, the LSU basketball player who was shot and killed in the wee hours of Friday morning in Baton Rouge.
"R.I.P. Wayde family, in my prayers boy," McMillan tweeted.
Just a little over a month ago, McMillan was still on the LSU campus, battling in a 4-man race for the Tigers' quarterback job.
Then he decided to transfer, one of two LSU quarterbacks to leave campus that week.
Now he's getting adjusted Uptown.
"Obviously our program is run different then LSU and other programs and other coaching staffs," Teamer said. "I think he's done a great job of coming in and learning the Tulane way and the coach Fritz way."
McMillan isn't just learning during the practice, but also on game day.
"The thing he does a good job of is he stands over there and he's really into the game and processing what is going on," Fritz said. "A couple times I went over to talk to him and he's really locked in to what's going on."
And although McMillan didn't do much celebrating after the first touchdown pass he's thrown in 1,378 days, the guy who caught the TD got a sense of how special it was.
McMillan came over to him afterwards.
"He said there's more to come between (No.) 12 and (No. 3)," Mooney said.
For now, McMillan can appreciate just gettin that first one out the way.
It's been a long-time coming.