Tulsa guard Curran Scott, a 54.5-percent 3-point shooter in American Athletic Conference games, stepped into an uncontested shot from the perimeter and missed it badly during the first half against Tulane.
That fool’s gold quickly turned into the same old story for the struggling Green Wave men’s basketball team on Thursday night. A rare 18-15 lead with 8 minutes left in the first half became a 34-24 halftime deficit and an 80-57 defeat once the Golden Hurricane started hitting shots it normally makes.
Tulane had a hard time finding the range from anywhere, shooting a season-low 27.6 percent (16 of 58) while losing for the 11th time in 11 league games and dropping its 13th in a row overall.
“It was a very disappointing game, especially the first half,” said coach Mike Dunleavy, whom athletic director Troy Dannen backed publicly earlier in the week with 100-percent assurance he would return for a fourth year. “They outworked us on the boards and 50-50 balls. That’s been an area we’ve been good in.”
The winless streak to start a conference season matched the second-longest in school history, when the Wave lost 11 Metro Conference games in 1977-78 before beating Saint Louis in its regular-season finale.
This time, Tulane (4-19, 0-11 AAC) still has seven more regular-season games left, beginning with Sunday’s home tilt against ninth-ranked Houston (24-1, 11-1).
“We didn’t do anything in the paint,” said senior guard Jordan Cornish, who went 4 of 16 from the floor and 2 of 10 on 3-pointers. “We settled for jump shots and didn’t flash like we talked about all week. That’s what happens when you settle for jump shots and don’t see them go in.”
Tulsa (15-10, 5-7), which had been 0-5 in AAC road games, missed its first nine 3-point attempts and was 7 of 24 from the floor when the Wave took its last lead, 19-18.
Tulsa sophomore forward Jeriah Horne ended the long-range drought the next time down the floor, and the game quickly got away from the Wave. Tulsa closed the half on a 7-0 run to go up 34-24, then led by as many as 26 in the second half.
Sophomore Caleb Daniels led Tulane with 13 points but shot 4 of 12.
Horne had 16 of his game-high 20 points for Tulsa in the first half, adding 12 rebounds for his first career double-double.
The only sharp part of Tulane’s performance was the debut of its snazzy Mardi Gras uniforms. The Wave dressed in green with purple trim, gold piping and white fleur de lis on one side and will wear the new look for the next five games.
The duds will prove lucky if they win one of them.