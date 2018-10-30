Left for dead when Tulsa went ahead 17-7 in the third quarter, the Tulane football team proved it was very much alive by scoring the final 17 points.

Whether or not the Green Wave (3-5, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) remains relevant hinges on its ability to bring that same resiliency to its game this Saturday at South Florida (7-1, 3-1).

The Bulls have thrived on comebacks all season, rallying from double-digit fourth quarter deficits three times. They trailed Georgia Tech 38-28 before winning 49-38 on Sept. 8, fell behind Illinois 19-7 the following week before winning 25-19 and trailed Tulsa 24-10 before winning 25-24.

The abundance of close calls, which include a 20-13 victory against East Carolina when they scored the tie-breaking touchdown on an 80-yard run in the fourth quarter, have left them as only a touchdown home favorite versus the Wave despite the discrepancy in their records.

Justin McMillan rallies Tulane past Tulsa for 24-17 win TULSA, Okla. — Tulane's quarterback change to Justin McMillan from Jonathan Banks was done both out of necessity and the Green Wave's need for…

After failing to close out Wake Forest, UAB and SMU in frustrating losses, Tulane hopes it turned the corner in Tulsa. The Wave outgained the Golden Hurricane 248-92 during its 17-0 finishing kick.

“When I talked to you last week, we talked about finishing when you get into those situations,” said senior safety Roderic Teamer, who made a team-high 10 tackles. “Luckily we got right back into that situation the following weekend and we won. Sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn’t, but you want to do everything you can to put yourself in the best position to win.”

The turnaround might have started sooner if not for an inadvertent penalty on defensive tackle Robert Kennedy on a third-down sack at the Tulsa 13. He grabbed quarterback Seth Boomer’s facemask briefly, negating the sack and handing Tulsa 15 yards.

The Golden Hurricane then drove for a touchdown, going ahead 17-7.

“I was actually standing right behind Rob when the play happened,” Teamer said. “I told him don’t even worry about it. Obviously he didn’t do it on purpose. The quarterback just happened to duck his head at the same time Rob was making the tackle. Nobody really thought twice about it. We just had to keep on playing.”

That is easier said than done, but Tulane accomplished it.

Running backs Corey Dauphine, Darius Bradwell and Amare Jones all broke off gains of more than 20 yards the rest of the way, as did quarterback Justin McMillan, who scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 39-yard sprint. Tulane rushed for 312 yards, more than its combined total in its two previous losses to Cincinnati and SMU.

“It wasn’t a perfect game, but we kept our head up and finished like we should,” Bradwell said. “Some teams probably would have had their heads down and folded being down like that. We just talked as an offense on the sideline and said we needed to focus and play our game.”

Tulsa never crossed the Tulane 40 again. Boomer completed only one of his next seven passes.

Tulane QB Justin McMillan, OLB Patrick Johnson honored after Green Wave's win The Green Wave also learned the kickoff time for its home game against East Carolina on Nov. 10.

“We’re never giving up on plays and the game whatever the score is,” outside linebacker Patrick Johnson said. “We have to keep playing hard on defense and the offense has to take care of business. We were like, ‘we can’t lose this game.’”

Now comes another must-win contest.

If Tulane upsets South Florida, it will come closer to finishing above .500 in conference play for only the second time since the 12-0 season of 1998 and stay within striking distance of AAC West leader Houston.

If Tulane loses, it would have to win its final three games, including a trip to the 17th-ranked Cougars, just to get to 6-6 and end a four-year bowl drought.

Still, the way it bounced back against Tulsa gave the Wave a dose of confidence on both sides of the ball.

“We really played well defensively,” said coach Willie Fritz of a unit that has allowed an average of 341.2 yards in conference games, the third lowest total in the AAC. “It was a good total team win. We needed to get a score, we got the score. We needed to get a stop defensively, we got the stop. We haven’t done that as often as we need to around here.”

Tulane, which has rushed for more than 300 yards in both of its league victories, faces a reeling South Florida defense that ranks second-to-last among AAC teams in rushing yards allowed and gave up 682 total yards in Saturday's 57-36 loss to Houston.

“It’s the same thing every week,” Bradwell said. “If we limit the mistakes and just play physical and play downhill, then we’ll get the W.”