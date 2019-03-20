The American Athletic Conference is signing a new 12-year, $1 billion media rights deal with ESPN that will net the conference about four times as much money annually, Sports Business Journal reported Tuesday.
Citing sources who leaked the yet-to-be released deal, Sports Business Journal reported the contract, which will start in 2020-21, would net the league $83.3 million per year, giving each school about $6.94 million annually.
The old deal, which expired at the end of 2019-20, paid the league a little more than $20 million per year.
Like most schools, Tulane could use the infusion of cash down the road. Athletic director Troy Dannen fired basketball coach Mike Dunleavy with three years remaining on his guaranteed contract last Saturday, and the school will have to pay Dunleavy a buyout in addition to hiring a new coach.
ESPN will become the near exclusive carrier of the AAC except for a limited number of basketball games on CBS and most of Navy’s home football games on CBS Sports Network. Some Saturday football games will air on ABC, which ESPN owns.
If the leaked terms are accurate, the tradeoff for the extra money could be decreased exposure.
Sports Business Journal reported the majority of the league’s basketball games and some of its football games would move to ESPN+, the network’s paid streaming site, which costs $4.99 per month. That would represent a significant change from the past.
This season, nine of Tulane’s conference hoops games were on ESPNU, one was on ESPN2 and four were on CBS Sports Network, which no longer will be a significant partner for the league. The other four were on WatchESPN, the network’s free streaming site.
With the agreement yet to be officially announced, AAC commissioner Mike Aresco and Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen declined to comment.