Tulane released the times and broadcast partner for five of its football games on Thursday, including a primetime ESPN2 date with Auburn.
The Green Wave’s Sept. 7 matchup with the Tigers will be at 6:30 p.m. marking only its fourth appearance on the network in the last five years. Most of its games have aired on ESPNEWs, ESPNU or CBSSports Network, but Tulane is coming off its first bowl appearance since 2013 and first bowl victory since 2002 under fourth-year coach Willie Fritz.
In February, ESPN picked up Tulane’s conference opener against Houston, televising the matchup on a Thursday night for the second consecutive year. The kickoff time for the Sept. 19 game has not been determined.
The rest of Tulane’s early-season schedule is set. The Wave’s Aug. 29 Thursday opener against Florida International at Yulman Stadium will be at 7 p.m. and streamed on ESPN3. Its next home game, against FCS opponent Missouri State on Sept. 14, also will be at 7 p.m. and on ESPN3.
The final games that have been set involve Tulane’s two matchups with service academies. The Wave’s Oct. 5 trip to Army will kick off at 11 a.m., and the Oct. 26 trip to Navy will start at 2:30 p.m. Both games will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
The times and television partners for the rest of the schedule will be announced during the season.