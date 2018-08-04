For once, the Tulane football team could not avoid bad weather.
Nearby lightning stopped practice after about 45 minutes on Saturday morning, forcing everyone to head for cover at Yulman Stadium as they waited for clearance. A deluge accompanied by more lightning a little later prompted coach Willie Fritz to cancel the rest of the workout, ending the first week of preseason drills prematurely.
The Green Wave will return to Yulman Stadium on Monday morning after an NCAA-mandated off day on Sunday that cannot be altered because of Saturday’s short practice.
“We’ve been pretty lucky (with weather) in the past,” Fritz said. “A few times we guessed right. I think there’s only been one other time (in three years) where we’ve had to cancel it. They’ve got that rule, which is a good rule, that if lightning is within an 8-mile radius, you have to stop for a half-hour, and then if you get another strike, it starts up another half-hour (delay). It looked like it was going to do that for quite a while.”
The Saints indoor facility, an occasional destination on rainy days, was not available because the Saints practiced Saturday morning, too.
Still, Fritz was pleased with the first week of workouts—three full practices before Saturday’s abbreviated one.
“I feel like we're a lot deeper,” he said. “I like the development of our guys in the weight room, their knowledge of what we're doing. We've got more Division I football players. We're excited about it.”
Fisher comfortable
After going through spring practice at South Alabama under a new coach, offensive tackle Noah Fisher decided a change of scenery was in order.
The Jaguars’ loss was the Wave’s gain. He graduated in May, transferred to Tulane and practiced with the first team at left tackle all week, showing the ability that made him a second-team All-Sun Belt performer as a junior.
“I just wanted something different out of my last year,” he said. “Every year up there (at South Alabama) was about the same. That's about it. This is a great place."
Fisher, backup center Hunter Knight, a second-year grad transfer from Miami, and former Michigan wide receiver Freddy Canteen are the only players on the roster who have played in bowl games. South Alabama faced Air Force in the 2016 Arizona Bowl, and Fisher anticipates a trip to the postseason with Tulane.
“There’s just something special here happening,” he said. “I know what it’s like to get to that first bowl game for a program for a while, so I can bring the urgency because I’ve been in that situation.”
Nickel switch
Junior Larry Bryant practiced with the first team at nickelback in the first week, ahead of sophomore Tirise Barge, who held the spot in spring drills and earned praise for his potential. That was the only difference at the top of the depth chart not caused by the arrival of a transfer.
“Larry’s done a great job on special teams both his freshman and sophomore years,” Fritz said. “If he can grasp what we’re doing on defense, he’s an explosive play-maker. We show a lot of highlights to our guys of the kicking game, and he’s been in a lot of them.”
Fritz refused to label it a demotion for Barge.
“It’s really not that important right now,” he said. “He (Barge) is either going to start or play a bunch.”
Playing behind then-senior Jarrod Franklin, Barge had five tackles in five games in 2017. Bryant, who competed for a starting spot at rush end, made nine tackles in seven games.
Saints time
While Tulane is off, the Saints will practice in Yulman Stadium on Sunday night, something they did once last year, too.
Fritz said he would watch.
“I've never been much of an NFL fan because I'm always working and haven't been in an NFL city, but they're awesome,” he said. “We have a pretty close connection with them. Anything we can do to help them because they help us out a ton, we'll always do.”
New Commitment
Tulane received its ninth commitment for the 2019 class on Thursday, getting under-the-radar recruit Freddie Mango from Delta Charter in Ferriday.
Mango played almost everywhere for Delta Charter as a junior, running for several touchdowns at quarterback. Tulane projects him as a safety.