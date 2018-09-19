After registering zero sacks against UAB, the Tulane defense will try to tackle a much tougher task this Saturday at fourth-ranked Ohio State.
Buckeyes sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins is big (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) and gets rid of the ball fast, spelling double trouble for opponents trying to bring him down. Through three games, he has been sacked only twice, completing 72.5 percent of his passes for 890 yards and 11 touchdowns with one interception.
On a long list of difficult match-ups for the Green Wave, he ranks No. 1.
“He's extremely talented,” senior safety Roderic Teamer said. “Just on sheer size, he's a huge guy and he has a quick release. Those two things you don't really find in college quarterbacks. We always talk about the timing of their routes. The ball will definitely come faster toward us.”
Haskins may not be Baker Mayfield, who threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns in Oklahoma’s 56-14 romp over Tulane a year ago en route to the Heisman Trophy and the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, but he is by far the best passing quarterback in coach Urban Meyer’s seven years at Ohio State.
His numbers for completion percentage, yards and touchdowns have him on pace to shatter school records, translating into a ton of points.
He led the Buckeyes to touchdowns on 11 of the 14 possessions he finished in routs of Oregon State (77-31) and Rutgers (52-3) to start the season. With Ohio State trailing TCU 21-12 in the second half last Saturday, he directed three consecutive touchdown drives in a come-from-behind 40-28 victory.
Haskins is eighth nationally in passing efficiency and is averaging more passing yards than all but one of the seven quarterbacks ahead of him (West Virginia’s Will Grier).
“He’s very accurate and handles himself like a real veteran quarterback,” Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. “He has good command of the offense. We just have to keep pushing and (provide) tight coverage and make him throw a millisecond faster than he wants to.”
The challenge is immense, but Tulane defensive coordinator Jack Curtis said the lack of sacks did not tell the whole story against UAB. The Wave put plenty of pressure on quarterback A.J. Erdely, but he released the ball just before he was hit, including one throwaway when cornerback Donnie Lewis came clean on a blitz.
“On numerous occasions we had the protections beat and had guys coming scot free, and he got rid of it as we were tackling him,” Curtis said. “It’s a tribute to him he was able to get the ball off.”
Whether or not the blitzes reach Haskins, Lewis and fellow cornerback Thakarius Keyes will be under immense pressure. Both of them enter the matchup on a high note.
Lewis, a three-year starting senior, is tied for the American Athletic Conference lead with six passes defensed and two interceptions, the latest of which came in the end zone to snuff out a UAB drive on Saturday.
Keyes, a junior who never had started before this year, outfought a UAB receiver to grab a jump ball on a fade route in the back of the end zone right before halftime, keeping Tulane’s deficit at 21-7. It would have been considered the turning point if the Wave had completed its comeback after tying the score at 24.
“Donnie’s having a very good senior year,” Fritz said. “Those guys are playing a lot of man-to-man coverage. The good thing about Thakarius is if he does get a ball caught on him, he doesn’t pout. He goes on to the next play and competes.”
Keyes (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) used his own size as an advantage on his interception and cannot wait for the severe test against Ohio State, which has sizable starting receivers in Austin Mack (6-foot-2, 215) and Terry McLaurin (6-foot-1, 204) among a deep group.
“I feel a whole lot more confident,” Keyes said. “It’s gone from 50 (percent belief) to like a hundred, so this will carry on for the rest of the season.”
LAGNIAPPE
With no classes due to Yom Kippur, Tulane delayed practice an hour on Wednesday morning to let players sleep longer, resulting in the hottest workout since camp started. … Senior tight ends Charles Jones and Kendall Ardoin have not practiced this week due to injuries. Fritz said the staff would decide Friday whether either one of them would travel to Ohio State. Redshirt freshman Will Wallace and true freshman Tyrick James are next on the depth chart.