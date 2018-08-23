Touted freshman nose tackle Jeffery Johnson will not have an easy assignment when Tulane opens against Wake Forest next Thursday at Yulman Stadium.
The Demon Deacons return all five starters on the offensive line, boasting four fifth-year seniors and a fourth-year junior. The group, which Phil Steele rates the second-best blocking crew in the Atlantic Coast Conference, includes 6-foot-6, 306-pound, 2017 second-team All-ACC center Ryan Anderson.
Welcome to college football, young fellow.
“They have a lot of experience and some big guys, but it really doesn’t matter as long as you play your key and do what you’re supposed to do,” said Johnson, who takes up plenty of space himself at 6-foot-3, 320 pounds. “That’s all that matters.”
Johnson may or may not start against Wake Forest — defensive coordinator Jack Curtis said he planned on starting him earlier this week — but he will play plenty of downs either way in an interior line rotation that includes Robert Kennedy and De’Andre Williams.
Looking to shore up a run defense that allowed a whopping 5.4 yards per carry a year ago, the coaches love Johnson’s potential as an anchor in the middle. He squatted 600 pounds in a late-summer workout, an amount coach Willie Fritz said would rank among the top five at any football program in America.
He also has quick feet, a combination that prompted the likes of Alabama and Florida State to recruit him during his junior season at Brookhaven High in Mississippi. A health scare cooled them off and helped Tulane land one of its hottest prospects in years.
“He’s going to be a really good player,” Curtis said. “It will be interesting to watch him play for the first time in a college game. He’s 18 years old, but we expect a lot out of him.”
Johnson already has improved significantly since enrolling early and participating in spring drills. He admitted the speed of practice stunned him at first, often leaving him flat-footed.
Lately, he has kept the offensive linemen on their toes.
“Just going through fall camp, we’ve made jokes about how I’m not easy to block and they can’t move me,” he said. “I feel pretty confident stopping the run and plugging up the gap.”
He also has become more comfortable in his body after losing 25 pounds in the spring semester. He ballooned to nearly 350 pounds before his senior season at Brookhaven after a doctor told him to avoid all exercise because of a high enzyme count that threatened his career. He was cleared to play again three months later in August when the test result proved to be a false positive, but he has been working his way back into shape ever since then.
“He’s done a great job,” coach Willie Fritz said. “He’s really a hard-working young man. He has a great attitude, and he has the mass you’re looking for.”
His amazing weight room prowess is nothing new. He was a power lifter in high school for four years.
His 600-pound effort in the Tulane weight room, captured on video and tweeted out by the athletic department, surprised everyone but him.
“That’s just my thing,” he said. “I love lifting weights, and squat’s one of my favorite lifts. It was impressive to a lot of people, but it wasn’t really a shock to me.”
Whether or not playing in his first college game fazes him remains to be seen. Wake Forest named true freshman Sam Hartman as its starting quarterback on Thursday, but almost everyone else on offense played a significant role as the Demon Deacons piled up 251 points in their last six games of 2017.
It will not be just another normal night for Johnson.
“It’s kind of like an adrenaline rush right now,” he said. “There is some nervousness behind it, too, but I’m more excited than I am nervous.”
Lagniappe
Tulane will not practice Friday, giving everyone a chance to rest before beginning game-week preparation for Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon. There will not be a curfew. Said Fritz: “I want them to enjoy themselves, but they also have to be smart.” … Wideout Terren Encalade (unspecified injury) watched from the sideline but dressed out in a no-contact jersey for the first time this week. Fritz expects him to practice before the Wake Forest game.