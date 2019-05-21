Caleb Daniels, the leading scorer for the Tulane men’s basketball team last year, tweeted Tuesday he was transferring to Villanova.
Daniels, a St. Augustine High product, averaged 16.9 points as a sophomore and closed the regular season on a spectacular note, pouring in 31 of his career-high 36 points in the second half against Wichita State. His overall total was the most by a Green Wave player in 18 years.
After initially saying he liked new coach Ron Hunter, Daniels applied for the NBA draft and entered the NCAA transfer portal after Tulane fired former coach Mike Dunleavy in March. Hunter recently said although he hoped Daniels stayed, he only wanted him back if he was 100 percent committed.
“Although Tulane has a special place in my heart, it is time to close this chapter of my life and move on to the next won,” Daniels wrote. “After months of much prayer and contemplating what’s best for me and talking it over with my family and coaches, I have decided to further my education and athletic career at Villanova University.
Daniels will sit out 2019-20 as per NCAA transfer rules and have two years of eligibility left. Villanova won the NCAA championship in 2016-17 and 2018-19.
Hunter, who said he wanted to change at least half of the roster to get rid of the stench of a 4-27 season, already has accomplished that objective, adding three freshmen, three graduate transfers and another transfer who could become eligible immediately if he wins an appeal to the NCAA.
With redshirt sophomore guard Shakwon Barrett entering the transfer portal on Tuesday according to Verbalcommits,com, Tulane will be without four underclassmen from Dunleavy’s roster. Moses Wood transferred to Nevada, and Connor Crabtree transferred to Richmond.