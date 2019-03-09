Tulane and UC Santa Barbara battled back and forth for most of Saturday's game at Turchin Stadium, but Tommy Jew’s three-hit, three-RBI day lifted the Gauchos to an 8-7 win, clinching the weekend series.
Jew hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give UCSB (10-2) its second lead of the afternoon, and the Gauchos held on to win.
It was the 13th RBI of the year for Jew, who is 6 for 11 after two games against Tulane pitching.
His hot weekend wasn't a total surprise to Green Wave junior shortshop Sal Gozzo, who played against Jew last summer in the Cape Cod League.
“He’s a good player,” Gozzo said of Jew. “He’s very hard to get out and very fast on (the) bases.”
The series finale is at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Saturday marked another tough day for the Tulane pitching staff, which threw 189 total pitches in Friday's 7-4 loss.
Junior right-hander Keagan Gillies started off the first inning with a pair of strikeouts, but his pitch count reached 25 by the end of the first inning.
Gillies finished with 66 pitches in just 3⅓ innings. He allowed eight hits and four runs.
The pitching inconsistencies continued.
While Tulane (10-5) struck out the Gaucho leadoff batters four times during the game and lowered its total pitch count to 163, the pitchers stayed on the mound a lot longer than want they wanted to.
The Green Wave retired the order only twice so far during the series.
“We’re trying to address it and we’re trying to look at it head-on,” Tulane coach Travis Jewett said. “It is what it is. We’ve got to get ahead. We can’t keep walking people and putting people on base and doing all of those things that we continue to keep doing.”
Tulane took its first lead of the series when freshman Hudson Haskin’s two-out RBI brought home Jonathon Artigues for an unearned run (Artigues reached second on a fielding error).
UCSB tied the score in the fourth inning on an RBI double from sophomore first baseman Cole Mueller.
The Gauchos later took the lead when Jew notched his first RBI of the day, scorin Mueller.
Sophomore shortstop Andrew Martinez followed with a two-run single to extend the lead.
Tulane pulled with one of UCSB in the same inning on RBI doubles from Haskin and sophomore catcher Frankie Niemann.
Then in the sixth, Gozzo connected on a two-run single to tie the score at 5. The Green Wave retook the lead once again after senior first baseman Trevor Jensen’s two-run homer.
With the Green Wave trailing 8-7 in the bottom of the ninth and facing two outs, Artigues sent a double into right field, putting himself and senior Tyler Heinrichs in scoring position.
UCSB intentionally walked Haskin to load the bases, but the Gauchos earned their eighth straight victory on a Luke Glancy flyout.
“It’s obviously disappointing, but we’ll just get back into the saddle tomorrow,” Jewett said.
It was, however, a better afternoon for Tulane's lineup, which had 13 hits Saturday after managing just five Friday night.
“I have confidence in this offense,” Gozzo said. “We did show some promise last night. If we stay aggressive the way that we are, I think we’ll be fine.”