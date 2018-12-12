East Carolina was one big play away from going ahead of Tulane in the fourth quarter of their meeting earlier this season — and defensive coordinator Jack Curtis showed his displeasure.
Separated from reporters in the Yulman Stadium press box by a glass partition, Curtis was loud and demonstrative, exclaiming when the Pirates made any significant gain and slamming the table when his players were not where they were supposed to be.
He was into the game, and so was the Tulane defense.
The Green Wave held on to win 24-18 Nov. 10, setting an NCAA record with 20 pass breakups while limiting East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers to a miserable 21-of-67 night, stopping the Pirates repeatedly in the fourth quarter.
Emotional but compassionate, Curtis let his feelings show in the tight moments.
“He’s a very competitive guy,” senior cornerback Donnie Lewis said. “He wears his emotions on his sleeves. He walks around screaming to the top of his lungs. Some (negative) things might come out of his mouth, but it’s all love at the end of the day.”
With an influx of talented freshmen along the defensive line, Curtis liked his group but thought it was a year away from being a force in the American Athletic Conference when the season started.
He was wrong. The future arrived early for the AAC West co-champs.
Solid across the board defensively, the Green Wave excelled in several key departments, overcoming an up-and-down offense that cost offensive coordinator Doug Ruse his job at the end of the regular season.
This despite having a front with only freshmen and sophomores playing by the end of the year, two new linebackers, inexperienced nickel backs and no returning starter in the secondary playing the same position as a year ago.
The AAC keeps track of 11 defensive statistics, and Tulane (6-6) is among the top half in 10 of them entering Saturday’s Cure Bowl against UL-Lafayette in Orlando, Florida.
The Wave ranks first in sacks with 35 (up from 14 a year ago), second in rushing defense (up from 10th a year ago), red zone defense and opponents’ third-down conversion percentage (up from ninth), fourth in scoring defense, total defense and first downs allowed, fifth in opponents' fourth-down conversion percentage and sixth in pass efficiency defense and interceptions.
The lone exception is passing yards allowed (ninth), but that stat is mitigated by opponents’ 52.8 completion percentage, the third-lowest in the conference.
“We’ve got a lot of really good young players in there,” Curtis said. “They really have learned the defense and gotten better. I would not be surprised if we are the youngest team in the conference on defense. I think we played 112 snaps of true freshmen against Ohio State.”
A large chunk of the credit for Tulane’s success goes to Curtis, although he deflects the praise to the coaches around him — defensive line coach Kevin Peoples, linebackers coach Michael Mutz and secondary coaches Chris Hampton and J.J. McCleskey. With the exception of McCleskey, who arrived this year, the staff has been together since the opening day of spring practice in coach Willie Fritz’s first year in 2016.
“Everybody on there could be a coordinator, so it is easy from that standpoint,” Curtis said. “It’s unbelievable.”
But Curtis is the ringleader, and his relationship with his players is a huge factor. When he chews them out, they never tune him out.
“He’s real intense, but he knows how to have fun,” said senior safety Roderic Teamer, for whom Curtis doubled as a position coach in his sophomore and junior years. “He’s a down-south guy, real old-school. I used to joke with him a lot that he reminded me of my grandfather. Nobody wants to be compared to a grandpa, but I like my grandpa. That says a lot about coach Curtis to me.”
Curtis worked with the outside linebackers this year to accommodate McCleskey’s hiring. Not coincidentally, sophomore Patrick Johnson exploded with 10 sacks.
“He’s a fun guy to be around,” Johnson said. “He’s always cracking jokes with us. He’s in a good mood for, like, 95 percent of the time unless we mess up. He expects you to know anything he’s taught you, so he doesn’t want to spend extra time explaining something he’s already said once.”
Curtis was a finalist for the Oklahoma State defensive coordinator job last offseason, but he was happy to stay with Fritz, who inherited him as defensive coordinator at Georgia Southern in 2014 and, in an unusual move, retained him on the advice of assistants who had worked with Curtis previously.
The decision has paid off to this point. Although the Wave struggled on defense a year ago after switching to a three-man defensive front for the first time in Curtis’ 18 years as a coordinator, the coaches and players have become comfortable with the scheme in season No. 2.
The proof is in the performance.
Memphis running back Darrell Henderson, an Associated Press first-team All-American, averaged 168 yards in eight games against AAC teams not named Tulane and gained 51 yards versus the Wave. He managed 1 yard on his final six carries in the Wave’s 40-24 upset victory.
Tulane held South Florida to a season low for points in 41-15 wipeout on the road, the Bulls’ lowest total since a 34-14 loss to Florida State on Sept. 12, 2015.
Navy rushed for a season-low 117 yards against the Wave on 2.6 yards per carry.
It is why Tulane is in Orlando rather than lamenting another losing season.
“We’ve gotten much better,” Fritz said. “Whenever you change your defense, there are going to be growing pains, but right now coach Curtis and his staff have a great handle on what we’re doing.”