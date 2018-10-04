Tulane’s young defensive front grew up in front of everyone’s eyes during a dominant victory against Memphis last Friday at Yulman Stadium.
The group’s next task may be even tougher — repeating that performance on the road against a real bunch of grownups.
Cincinnati (5-0, 1-0 American Athletic Conference East), which already has surpassed its win totals from the past two seasons under second-year coach Luke Fickell, goes right at opponents with inside zone plays that test their manhood, running them over and over. Although the Bearcats will be without senior starting center Garrett Campbell (broken ankle) when they entertain the Green Wave (2-3, 1-0 AAC West) on Saturday at Nippert Stadium, they still have four upperclassman starters on the offensive line.
Average size: 6-foot-5, 318 pounds.
“Last year they were big, tall, long and physical and they kind of tried to find their way offensively,” Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. “They've found their way. They may be the most talented team in our conference.”
Tulane counters with a defensive front that features true sophomores Cameron Sample and Patrick Johnson on the outside, true freshman nose tackle Jeffery Johnson, redshirt sophomore tackle De’Andre Williams and four more true freshmen who play key roles as backups. The only lineman with more than one year of playing experience on the two-deep depth chart is senior Robert Kennedy.
They are really young, but they are talented. After scuffling through the first four games, Tulane held Memphis to its lowest yardage total (277) in three years despite yielding a 47-yard touchdown on the Tigers’ first snap. From there, the Wave rendered the nation’s leading rusher, Darrell Henderson, a non-factor in the run game while teeing off on quarterback Brady White.
Henderson had 4 yards on his final six carries as Memphis began to pass almost exclusively. The Wave sacked White seven times, with the front four accounting for six of them.
Fritz’s first job this week was getting his guys’ heads out of the clouds following their sky-high effort.
“We came in on Monday, and I think they thought they were going to have a big party,” Fritz said. “We just had the same meeting we always have. If you sit around and pat yourself on the back too much, you forget about the task at hand. We’re on to Cincinnati, and it’s a good learning process. We do the same things the same way regardless of the outcome.”
They will need that approach against the Bearcats, who are effective without being sexy on offense. Running back Michael Warren, a 5-foot-11, 218-pound workhorse, carried 35 times for 142 yards in the opener against UCLA, rushed 29 times for 91 yards the following week against Miami (Ohio) and added 23 attempts for 124 yards against Ohio. He has a conference-high 10 touchdowns, getting breathers only in blowout victories of Alabama A&M and Connecticut.
“We’re going to have to pack our lunch and line it in our suitcase,” defensive line coach Kevin Peoples said. “It’s going to be an all-day job. They are a physical group. They like to run the ball and are very well coached. We have to be physical as all get-out with them.”
In other words, they will have to be more mature than their age.
Sample, who turned 19, already is. After he started three times in 2017 as a true freshman, Fritz labeled him All-AAC material entering his sophomore season, and he has played like it in the last two games, making 12 tackles with three sacks.
The real improvement has come around him, though.
“That really helps us a lot having multiple guys who can stop the run and also get after the passer,” he said. “When other guys start getting on it, it makes our job a little easier because the attention is spread out all over the defensive line.”
Patrick Johnson, who plays rush end/outside linebacker, has a sack in each of the past two games and even broke up a Memphis pass near the sideline.
“It has just been (a case of) learning the game and getting up to speed,” said Johnson, who had zero hurries as a true freshman despite playing in all 12 games. “I actually know what’s ahead before the play happens.”
The rotation of Jeffery Johnson, Williams and Kennedy at tackle is getting sturdier. Johnson is learning on the job after dropping 30 pounds from the time he signed until the start of preseason drills. Williams played sparingly until this season.
Yet, Tulane, which allowed 5.4 yards per carry a year ago, limited Memphis to 31 yards on 21 attempts. Freshman end Juan Monjarres, a St. Augustine product, registered his first two career sacks. Freshman Carlos Hatcher notched his first.
“We knew (the linemen) had a bunch of ability,” Fritz said. “That should be an area of strength for us for years to come.”
The question is whether they are ready right now to maintain the level they exhibited against Memphis. The line did not fare as well on Tulane’s first road trip, when UAB rushed for 269 yards on 56 carries and handed the ball off 12 straight times while driving the length of the field for the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Two weeks later, the Wave drove Memphis backward. Fritz want to see more of the same against Cincinnati.
“Not just on pass downs, but on run downs we were playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage,” he said. “We have to be able to do that Saturday against a big, strong offensive line.”
Watch party
The Tulane athletic department will hold a watch party for fans at Bruno’s Tavern (7538 Maple Street).
Bruno’s will open at 10:30 a.m., 30 minutes before kickoff. Light snacks will be served along with drink specials.
The game will be televised live on ESPNU. Tulane, a touchdown underdog, is trying to start 2-0 in the AAC for the first time.