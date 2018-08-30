Much has changed since Mack Brown last stepped on the Tulane campus 31 years ago.
Film sessions back then, he recalls, consisted of meetings in a trailer with one projector.
There were two practice fields, both only 50 yards long.
One was grass.
The other was artificial turf.
And there was no campus on stadium back then.
"It's amazing to see far how we've come," said Brown, who coached the Green Wave three seasons from 1985-1987.
Brown was honored during Tulane's season opener against Wake Forest Thursday, paying homage to the coach who is being inducted into this year's College Football Hall of Fame in December.
The highlight of his 30-year career was during the 2005 season when he (coupled with a performance for the ages by quarterback Vince Young) led Texas to a national championship.
He finished his career with 233 victories, the 10th most in FBS history.
Only 11 of those wins came at Tulane, his second head coaching stop on a journey that also included stints at Appalachian State and North Carolina.
But as Brown will tell you, his stint Uptown was one of the most important ones of his career.
He had served as quarterbacks coach at LSU just three years before coming to Tulane.
"I knew the high school coaches and I loved football in Louisiana and I felt like we could win (at Tulane)," Brown said. "At that time, they weren't winning."
That was the least of Tulane's problems when Brown arrived.
He landed in New Orleans right at the time of the basketball program's point shaving scandal.
Athletic director Hindman Wall resigned and Brown, just 34 at the time, was given that job to go with his head coaching duties.
"When I decided to take a job that had some issues, then had some more issues when I got here, it taught me how to coach," Brown said. "It taught me how to handle issues, how to handle problems."
Some advice he heard from another Hall of Famer coach, former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley, helped him get through.
"You need to be able to take crisis and turn them into a positive," he recalls Dooley saying once. "Because you're going to have crisis. You've got to fix them."
Brown went 1-10 his first season, playing a brutal schedule that included Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Georgia and LSU.
"I had to be an idiot to take that schedule," Brown said with a laugh. "It was an SEC schedule. We had to do it to get crowds. We had to do it to try to fill the stadiums. All the losing and managing that and turning it into a positive is something that helped me for the rest of my life and helps me to this day."
Brown went 4-7 in his second season and 6-6 the final one, leading Tulane to the Independence Bowl before taking the North Carolina gig.
While much has change around Tulane since Brown left, much has stayed the same.
Filling the stadium still isn't easy.
Yulman Stadium was hall-full (attendance 15,478) on Thursday night.
Winning hasn't been easy either.
Tulane has been to just three bowl games since Brown's departure.
And one other similarity.
Year 3 under Brown began with a loss, a 42-40 setback ot Louisville.
Year 3 under Willie Fritz started with a close loss too: a woulda-coulda-shoulda 23-17 overtime heartbreaker to Wake Forest.
Wave fans can only hope Fritz's third year ends like Brown's did three decades ago: with a trip to a bowl game.