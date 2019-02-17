After cutting an early 17-point deficit to nine against Houston, Tulane ran a perfectly executed play that left Caleb Daniels wide open for an alley oop.
He missed the dunk.
Trailing by eight around the 17-minute mark, Daniels lobbed a pass in transition over the head of forward Samir Sehic and out of bounds.
A few minutes later, the Green Wave’s Hail Mary hopes of upsetting the ninth-ranked Cougars, its highest-ranked opponent at home since No. 1 Memphis in 2008, were long gone in what turned into an embarrassing 85-50 home defeat on Sunday afternoon.
Draining nine 3-pointers, the Cougars (25-1, 12-1 American Athletic Conference) devastated the Wave (4-20, 0-12) with a 35-5 run in a little more than nine minutes for a 76-38 lead that doubled Tulane’s point total.
“It was like we got demoralized, and all of a sudden our effort slacked,” coach Mike Dunleavy said. “We weren’t doing the things we were doing to make it tough on them, and then all the things kicked in that make them so good.”
It was a dazzling display. Lafayette native Corey Davis, Jr. hit one of his career-high eight 3-pointers right after Daniels’ errant pass, extending the advantage to 11. With the shot clock about to hit zero, Armoni Brooks, on his way to a 6-for-8 day from 3-point range, launched a long shot that hit nothing but net. Davis sank three more treys during the onslaught as the duo buried the Wave even deeper almost every time they released the ball, combining to go 14 of 19 on 3s.
Davis scored 26 points, and Brooks was right behind him with 24.
Daniels led Tulane with 13 points, and Sehic added 12.
The Cougars flexed their defensive muscles, too, with two players teaming to stuff a dunk attempt by freshman Moses Wood that sent him crashing to the floor. Houston also kept intercepting soft entry passes by Tulane center Blake Paul from the top of the key, baiting him into thinking a post-up player was open.
Reality hit hard for Tulane, which shot a respectable 42.4 percent in the first half but went 8 for 30 after the break. The Wave entered as the AAC’s worst shooting team, and Houston is the league leader in points allowed and field goal percentage defense.
With Houston in driving distance from New Orleans and McDonogh 35 alums Brison Gresham and DeJon Jarreau playing, a significant portion of the crowd of 1,957 was cheering for the Cougars.
“That was probably the most upset I’ve been at my team at halftime,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “It had nothing to do with the score. It had nothing to do with what Tulane did and didn’t do. There’s a difference between performing and competing. Our guys had a lot of family here, and it was like we were giving a performance. In the second half we got back to who we are.”
Since losing at Tulane last January, Houston is 37-4 while the Wave has gone 6-31.
Gresham, a reserve, matched his high for points in an AAC game with 6, including a pair of thunderous dunks with during garbage time. Tempers flared in the final minute when Sehic and Gresham begin jawing at each other and were assessed technical fouls, but Sehic played down the dispute as heat-of-the-moment stuff.
In the second half, the Cougars were too hot for the Wave to handle.
“We tried to talk to each other during timeouts and huddles that we had each other’s backs,” Sehic said. “But they were making some good shots and getting some good looks.”