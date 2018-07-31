FIVE BIG QUESTIONS
1. Can this team make it to a bowl?
Tulane’s football team needs a winning season in the worst way, with baseball posting back-to-back losing records, basketball on an 18-year NIT and NCAA tourney drought and football finishing below .500 in 14 of the past 15 years. After coming within an inch of a bowl last year, the Wave has the play-making ability around senior quarterback Jonathan Banks to take that next step under third-year coach Willie Fritz, but its margin for error is small because of heavy attrition from Curtis Johnson’s last signing class (2015) and Fritz’s first (2016). Plus, an injury to Banks would be devastating. His top three backups left in the offseason.
2. What will the run-pass ratio be?
Banks averaged 26 passes in the last five games after the Wave quarterbacks averaged fewer than 16 in the first seven, adhering to the ground-bound philosophy associated with Fritz. The truth is he molds his offense to his personnel. Banks returns along with receivers who accounted for all but 12 of Tulane’s catches and 134 of its receiving yards. Thousand-yard rusher Dontrell Hilliard is gone, and the returning running backs combined for fewer than 500 yards. The running game always will be pivotal to Fritz’s system, but look for the Wave to continue to air it out more frequently.
3. Can Tulane contend in the AAC?
After a unanimous last-place selection in the West Division for 2017, Tulane moved up a spot to fifth in the AAC media days poll this time. The Wave exceeded expectations with a 3-5 conference record that could have been 4-4 a year ago, and Tulane has a good chance to do it again while playing the same eight teams. The Sept. 28 home opener against West favorite Memphis will set the tone. The season-ender against No. 2 pick Navy is at home, too — but to contend, Tulane must fare better on the road than in the past, particularly at projected also-rans Cincinnati and Tulsa.
4. Will the defense hold up?
The Wave allowed 6.7 yards per play last year, its highest total in a decade, despite the presence of first-team All-American Athletic Conference cornerback Parry Nickerson. Now Nickerson is gone, along with the two leading tacklers (Rae Juan Marbley, Jarrod Franklin) and the most consistent interior lineman (Sean Wilson), so defensive coordinator Jack Curtis has some work to do. The keys will be whether experienced senior cornerback Donnie Lewis can give a fair imitation of Nickerson, the talented but young defensive tackles mature quickly and safeties Roderic Teamer and P.J. Hall hold up well at new positions.
5. Will the kickers be functional?
Too often in recent years, Tulane’s kicking problems turned higher expectations into expectorations, sapping the life out of the team. Quite simply, the kicker and punter have to be better for the Wave to pull out the close games it needs to win. Walk-on Merek Glover missed only one of eight field goals last year, but it was a last-second 36-yarder that cost Tulane a victory against Cincinnati. His long was from 37 yards, so his range must improve. Senior punter Zach Block, inconsistent for three years, will get competition from freshman Ryan Wright in the hope the Wave finally starts winning the field position battle.
FOUR BIG POSITION BATTLES
1. Cornerback
Parties involved: Jaylon Monroe, Thakarius Keyes, Willie Langham, Chris Joyce
The Scoop: This spot is wide open. Monroe, a sophomore who made one tackle in 2017, practiced with the first unit in the spring but did not lock down the job. Keyes, a junior who had two tackles; Langham, a redshirt freshman; and Joyce, a true freshman who enrolled in January but missed most of spring practice with an injury, all will get a chance to unseat him. Whoever wins the competition will be tested early and often as opponents try to probe Tulane’s least experienced position.
Our prediction: Monroe, at 5-foot-9 the smallest of the bunch, has the best instincts and will begin the season as the starter. He will be on a short leash, though.
2. Running back
Parties involved: Darius Bradwell, Corey Dauphine, Stephon Huderson
The Scoop: Running backs always put up good numbers under Fritz, but these guys have plenty to prove as they try to match Dontrell Hilliard’s production. Bradwell, the most physical in the group, is a converted quarterback who carried 66 times for 411 yards a year ago. Dauphine, who has the best acceleration, redshirted after transferring from Texas Tech, where he played sparingly. Huderson, a sophomore, rushed only 17 times last season.
Our prediction: Bradwell and Dauphine will become an effective one-two punch, with the lead back changing based on the opponent. Bradwell is a straight-ahead runner. Dauphine is shiftier.
3. Nose guard
Parties involved: De’Andre Williams, Jeffery Johnson, Davon Wright
The Scoop: This is by far the youngest spot on the roster. Williams, a third-year sophomore, got spot duty last year, and the rest are true freshmen, but their upside is tremendous. Johnson flashed his ability in the spring game after enrolling in January. Wright, another early enrollee, made tremendous strides in the weight room this summer. They will have to be ready quickly, though. Tulane was vulnerable up the middle in 2017, and they will be tested right away.
Our prediction: Williams will start the opener against Wake Forest but Johnson, recruited by Alabama and FSU before a health scare after his junior season in high school, will take over the top spot at some point.
4. Inside linebacker
Parties involved: Lawrence Graham, Marvin Moody
The Scoop: Both of them looked good in the spring in the competition to replace leading tackler Rae Juan Marbley alongside certain starter Zach Harris. Graham, a junior, made 12 tackles in a reserve role a year ago while Moody, a sophomore, had five in his first season. Moody is four inches taller (6-2, 225) than the stockier Graham (5-10, 230), but both of them exhibited good range. Graham got most of the reps with the first team.
Our prediction: Neither one of them will play as many downs as Marbley, who rarely left the field, but they will match his production.
KEY CAMP DATES
Wednesday: First day of practice
Friday: First day in shoulder pads
Sunday: First off day
Aug. 20: First day in full pads
Aug. 27: Classes begin
NOTE: Tulane does not announce scrimmage dates.