GREENVILLE, N.C. — As it had done in the first two games at No. 12 East Carolina, Tulane fell behind the Pirates in the early going of their game Sunday afternoon.
This time the Green Wave had an answer.
Tulane scored nine runs during a four-inning stretch to fight back from a five-run deficit, and the Green Wave relied on pitching and defense in the late stages to take a 9-8 win at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Hudson Haskin went 5 for 5 for Tulane (27-16, 9-5 American Athletic), which is 3½ games behind East Carolina in the AAC standings.
ECU (33-11, 13-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull within 9-8 of Tulane. The Pirates loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and ninth innings, but the Wave wriggled out of trouble each time to hold on for the win.
Brendan Cellucci (2-2) came on in the fourth inning in relief of Chase Solesky to get the win. He gave up three runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, but none in the eighth. After ECU loaded the bases, Cellucci got a strikeout and a flyout to preserve Tulane’s lead.
Trent Johnson pitched to the last two batters in the ninth to earn his first save. The first batter reached base on an error to load the bases before Ryder Giles grounded into a double play to end the game.
After picking up a run in the first, ECU scored four runs on four hits in the third inning to take a 5-0 lead. Tulane whittled away at the lead with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, then broke through with five runs on four hits in the sixth.
The key hits were Logan Stevens' two-run double, followed by Acy Owens’ two-RBI single.
Haskin’s two-run home run in the top of the seventh gave Tulane a 9-5 lead and provided the difference-making winning run.
ECU got Alec Burleson’s three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh, but the Pirates faltered in their final two at-bats.