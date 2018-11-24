It’s no longer just a possibility or a motivating force. Tulane is bowl-bound for the first time since 2013 thanks to a heart-stopping 29-28 win against Navy on Saturday, although the Green Wave will not learn where it will play until next weekend.
The American Athletic Conference has no defined pecking order among its seven bowl games, but sources have indicated the Wave’s most likely destinations are the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Bowl on Dec. 18 in Boca Raton, Florida (opponent from Conference USA), the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19 in Frisco, Texas (at-large opponent), or the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas (Army or Big 12 opponent).
The league’s other tie-ins are the Cure Bowl on Dec. 15 (Sun Belt Conference), the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 20 in Tampa, Florida (Conference USA), the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 22 (SEC) and the Military Bowl on Dec. 31 in Annapolis, Maryland (ACC).
“I’m just really happy for our university and all our loyal fans,” coach Willie Fritz said. “It’s about time we got an opportunity to win and celebrate like that.”
The outcome of the Central Florida-Memphis AAC championship game next Saturday will go a long way in determining where each bowl team ends up. If the undefeated Knights win, they will clinch the spot in a major bowl that goes to the highest-ranked champion from a Group of Five conference, leaving one of the league’s seven bowls without a team and causing a reconfiguration of the rest.
New starters
Defending the run-heavy Navy option, Tulane inserted sophomore safety Chase Kuerschen and junior outside linebacker Larry Bryant into the starting lineup after they had played reserve roles for most of the season.
Kuerschen made the decision pay off on the Midshipmen’s opening possession, blasting slotback Malcolm Perry near the sideline as he tried to turn the corner on an option pitch, forcing a three-and-out. Although Kuerschen battled injury issues during the game, he finished with six tackles.
Bryant stopped a Navy drive with a third-down sack — his first of the season and second of his career — after the Midshipmen reached the Tulane 25. He finished with four tackles after making only seven in the first 11 games.
Kuerschen, who started eight game as a true freshman and finished fourth on the team with 60 tackles, had only 16 tackles this season before Saturday. He was moved to linebacker at the beginning of spring drills before returning to safety, where he was a reserve for all but one of the first 11 games.
Bryant started for the first time in his career.
Missing Teamer
Tulane played the last three-and-half quarters without senior free safety Roderic Teamer, who left early with an unspecified injury.
His absence was felt when Navy hurt the Wave with big pass plays, repeatedly sneaking players past everyone in a run-conscious secondary.
“Rod’s an excellent player, so that hurt us,” Fritz said. “Chase Kuerschen got hurt, too, and they hit us right where he went out with three big plays.”
Lagniappe
When Navy missed a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter, it was the first time in 34 red zone possessions it failed to score. The Midshipmen had 27 touchdowns and six field goals. … Tulane’s Darius Bradwell and Darnell Mooney are on the verge of becoming the second running back/receiver pair with 1,000-yard seasons in school history, joining André Anderson and Jeremy Williams from 2009. Bradwell has rushed for 984 yards and Mooney has 987 receiving yards. … Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Joey Claybrook, who missed the Houston game with an injury, started and played the whole way.