Instead of crumbling after blowing a 21-3 halftime lead to Navy, Tulane came up huge on both sides of the ball to make itself bowl eligible.
Former LSU quarterback Justin McMillan completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jaetavian Toles with 1:27 left to make the score, then found wide open tight end in the end zone Charles Jones for a winning 2-point conversion as the Green Wave rallied to beat Navy 29-28 on Saturday at Yulman Stadium.
The defense then sacked Navy quarterback Zach Abey twice on the next possession, the last one on fourth-and-19, to preserve the victory.
This went from one of the ultimate gut kicks to a sweet victory because of gutsy call by coach Willie Fritz.
Instead of playing for overtime, he trusted McMillan and Jones to give the Wave the lead, and they came through on a perfectly executed play.
Although bowl eligible, Tulane (6-6) is not 100-percent guaranteed of a bowl game—yet. It will become official if SMU loses to Tulsa this afternoon (kickoff is at 2:30 Central time) or if Central Florida beats Memphis in the American Athletic Conference championship game next Saturday, insuring the league does not have eight teams to fill its seven bowl tie-ins.
Navy (3-9, 2-6), which had not won a road game since September of 2017, nearly did the unthinkable by scoring 25 straight points in the second half to go ahead 28-21 on a touchdown run with 3:44 left.
McMillan then guided the Wave on a seven-play, 71-yard touchdown drive, setting up the dramatic 2-point conversion. Winning for the fourth time in his five starts, he finished 18 of 29 for 291 yards and three touchdowns.
Tulane had lost to SMU in heartbreaking fashion in the same situation in its finale last year, with referees ruling quarterback Jonathan Banks an inch short of the goal line on the final play.
BOWL BREAKDOWN
Here is the the list of bowls, none of which the Green Wave has appeared in during its 11 previous postseasons games, the most recent being the New Orleans Bowl in 2013 against Louisiana-Lafayette:
- Cure Bowl (Orlando, Florida), vs. Sun Belt Conference, Dec. 15
- Cheribundi Tart Cherry Bowl (Boca Raton, Florida) vs. Conference USA, Dec. 18
- Frisco Bowl (Frisco, Texas) vs. at-large opponent, Dec. 19
- Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida) vs. Conference USA, Dec. 20
- Armed Forces Bowl (Fort Worth, Texas) vs. Big 12, Dec. 22
- Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama) vs. SEC, Dec. 22
- Military Bowl (Annapolis, Maryland) vs. ACC, Dec. 31
The most popular landing spot for the Green Wave among a host of projections are the Cherry Bowl (formerly the Boca Raton Bowl) and the Frisco Bowl, but there are too many variables at this point for a reliable prediction.
Clouding the picture even more is the possibility, though unlikely, that the AAC will have more bowl-eligible teams than available openings in its primary tie-ins. There is precedent for a bowl-eligible AAC team staying home for the postseason. Temple beat Tulane 10-3 in its 2014 finale to get to 6-6 but did not receive a bowl invitation.
If SMU (5-6, 4-3), which plays at Tulsa on Saturday, wins, the league will have eight qualifiers. Central Florida (10-0, 7-0), though, will earn a spot in a major bowl as the highest ranked champion from a Group of Five Conference if it wins its final two games, freeing the other seven teams to fill the spots in the AAC’s seven bowls.
The AAC has secondary tie-ins with the Independence (ACC vs. SEC) and Liberty (Big 12 vs. SEC) bowls in case their conferences do not have enough bowl-eligible teams to fill their spots, but there is no guarantee about an opening in either of them.
