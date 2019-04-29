Outplayed for almost the entire weekend, the Tulane and UNO baseball teams still salvaged something important entering their Pelican Cup finale on Tuesday night at Turchin Stadium.
The Green Wave (27-16, 9-5 American Athletic Conference), which was outscored 27-2 by league-leading East Carolina through 21 innings on the road, rallied from a 5-0 deficit on Sunday to win in dramatic fashion, keeping its NCAA regional at-large hopes alive while ending the Pirates’ 14-game home streak.
Brendan Cellucci pitched out of a bases loaded, one-out jam in the eighth, and Trent Johnson rolled a double-play ground ball with the bases loaded in the ninth to finish off the 9-8 victory after two twin-killing opportunities had gone awry in the same inning.
The Wave remained in second place, three-and-half games behind the 10th-ranked Pirates (D1Baseball.com), and avoided what would have been a comprehensive sweep.
“It says we’re tough,” coach Travis Jewett said. “We’ve got some stick-to-itiveness for sure. We’ve got some resiliency. For that, I’m proud of the guys.”
The Privateers (21-23, 7-14 Southland Conference) rallied from a 5-0 deficit with six runs in the eighth inning to beat cellar-dweller Lamar at home on Friday, made up a two-run deficit in the ninth and won in 10 on Saturday but could not complete a third consecutive comeback on Sunday. With runners on second and third and two outs in the ninth, Lamar’s shortstop leaped to catch Collin Morrill’s scorching line drive.
UNO is three games behind eighth-place Nicholls State and four games behind Texas A&M Corpus-Christi for the final two spots in the Southland tournament with three weekend series left, but coach Blake Dean has not given up.
“We showed some resiliency and showed a little fight,” he said. “It’s the first time we’ve won two games (in a conference series) in a while, so no complaints here. All these teams we’re playing here at the end are right in front of us. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s still attainable.”
UNO clinched the Pelican Cup after two games for the second consecutive year since Dean and Jewett revived it in 2018, beating Tulane 8-7 in 10 innings on April 2 and 15-10 on April 16 at Maestri Field. The Privateers are seeking their first three-game sweep of the Wave since 1990, but Dean said lights-out closer Martin Reeves (0.96 ERA, 12 saves) likely would not be available after pitching Sunday.
Freshman Cortlynn Ramirez (0-2, 6.41) will start and go as long as he can. He allowed eight hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings during the teams’ last meeting.
“We’ll figure it out on the back end,” Dean said. “We’ll probably throw a couple of guys who maybe haven’t thrown in a while just to get them some work.”
Tulane, which avoided a sweep last season with a 4-3 victory in the finale, cannot afford a third loss to UNO, the No. 176 RPI team in the country. Freshman Krishna Raj (3-1, 5.31) will start, with Trent Johnson, C.J. Whelan and Ryan Green ready out of the bullpen.
When Tulane gets decent pitching, it is formidable, but neither Justin Campbell, who pitched five innings of one-run relief on Saturday, nor Cellucci, who threw five clutch innings while picking up the win on Sunday, will be available. The duo boasts the AAC’s two lowest ERAs for conference games while the rest of the staff has struggled mightily, leading to a bloated 5.65 ERA.
The Wave has stayed afloat with stupendous seasons from junior Kody Hoese and freshman Hudson Haskin. Despite going without a home run for only the second weekend, Hoese raised his batting average to .417 with five hits in 12 at-bats against East Carolina. He remains tied with Vanderbilt’s J.J. Bleday for the national lead in homers with 21.
Haskin, who went 5 for 5 on Sunday, leads all freshman with an average of .388 and is fifth with 43 runs. He made the AAC weekly honor roll with nine hits in 16-at-bats.
“He’s a skilled kid,” Jewett said. “He can run, he can defend and he’s managing the strike zone. He doesn’t take bad days back-to-back. He had a great week.”