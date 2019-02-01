In Tulane's women's basketball team's one-point win at Memphis on Wednesday, forward Krystal Freeman had 10 rebounds and 16 points, including a buzzer-beating putback that sent the game into overtime.
It ended the Green Wave's three-game losing streak.
“Psychologically, it gave us a boost,” said Freeman, a sophomore who leads the team in scoring (13.1 ppg) and rebounding (6.9 rpg). “Everybody was happy to get that losing streak off our shoulders, like a weight was lifted. So, we're just looking to keep the momentum going forward.”
The Green Wave (14-6, 4-3) will have a chance to do that Saturday at East Carolina (10-10, 1-6). A victory would surpass last year's overall season total and tie last year's conference total.
Tulane beat ECU 68-57 on Jan. 5 in the teams' conference opener. Freeman keyed the win with 17 points and 20 rebounds — one off the program record — as the Wave outrebounded the Pirates 55-35. Freeman had 10 offensive rebounds.
“It was the start of conference play, so I was a little nervous,” Freeman said. “I wanted to get off to a good start. The ball was like a magnet to me, I guess.”
Coach Lisa Stockton said Freeman “was a beast” in the game.
“She was so active on the boards and just had great energy,” Stockton said. “She gave us a lot of second-chance opportunities.
“I thought she really played relaxed and composed and did such a great job of taking her shots and sharing the ball. They tried to stop her and doubled (team) her, and she did a good job of finding people open.”
Stockton said it was Freeman's best game of the season. Freeman said she doesn't know if it was her best game, all things considered.
“On paper, that one's pretty good,” she said. “But I just watched that game on film, and my defense needs to be improved, like sliding, just being there a step faster than I normally am and not getting beat on the baseline. And, I'd like to be more of a vocal leader.”
In the first meeting, Tulane led by 27 points midway of the third quarter, only to see the Pirates chip away in the fourth. The Wave led Memphis 38-25 at halftime, but the Tigers outscored them 31-18 in the second half before going into overtime.
Slow starts were something to overcome early in conference play. Now, it appears the Wave needs to finish stronger.
“It just comes down to making better decisions near the end and keeping our intensity up,” Freeman said. “The way you start out in the third quarter is always a big factor in how the game will end. We just have maintain our intensity throughout the entier game. We have to start hard and finish hard.”
Tulane has beaten East Carolina four consecutive times and is 5-1 against the Pirates since joining the AAC in the 2014-15 season. ECU has lost five in a row.