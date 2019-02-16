What appears to be a hopeless task for the Tulane men’s basketball team against ninth-ranked Houston will become even more impossible if it plays with the same softness it exhibited Thursday against Tulsa.
Poor shooting and bad turnovers are the primary causes of the Green Wave’s longest losing streak—up to 13 games now--in 55 years. It added poor rebounding and an inability to pick up loose balls to a laundry list of lamentations in its desultory 80-57 defeat to Tulsa on Thursday night.
Those issues had not cropped up since the first half of an American Athletic Conference-opening loss at Cincinnati. The rebounding and toughness drills coach Mike Dunleavy implemented during Christmas break worked, with the Wave outrebounding six of its next nine opponents and four in a row before being whipped 46-36 in that department by Tulsa.
Another reminder is in order before Tulane (4-19, 0-11) tips off at home with Houston (24-1, 11-1) at 1 p.m.
“It’s getting back to that toughness and seeing us get after balls and not get beat for 50-50 balls,” Dunleavy said. “That really hurt us in that first half. When you play a team like Houston, they are a veteran team with a lot of guys with a lot of experience and a lot of winning. You have to play for 40 minutes.”
It might be hard to hang with Houston for more than four minutes. Tulane is 0-5 in home conference games this year, trailing wire-to-wire in its first four conference games before leading briefly.
“We’ll come back tomorrow in practice and get better,” said senior guard Jordan Cornish, who shot 4-of-16 against Tulsa. “They (the Cougars) lace their shoes just like us.”
The problem is the Cougars keep kicking their opponents’ butts. Scaling heights they have not seen since the Phi Slamma Jamma days of the early 1980s, they leads the nation in victories and would be undefeated if not for a 4-point loss to Temple on Jan. 9.
A year after losing by one point to eventual NCAA tournament runner-up Michigan on a long 3-point shot at the buzzer in the second round, Houston appears even stronger under coach Kelvin Sampson. Guards Corey Davis, Jr. (15.3 ppg) and Armoni Brooks (13.7 ppg) are double-figure scorers, but the Cougars are really special on the other end of the floor, leading the AAC in scoring defense (60.8 ppg), field goal percentage defense (.365) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.272).
Making matters even worse, the Cougars remember their loss to the Wave a year ago, when a hard freeze that closed down Armstrong International Airport forced them to cancel their shootaround when they finally arrived in New Orleans a few hours before tipoff.
Since then, they are 36-4.
“We get ready to play every game,” Sampson said. “We’re capable of losing any game we play. College basketball teaches you that every year, but we try to get our kids to play hard and play together. If we lose, it has nothing to do with being trapped.”
Regardless of what happens, it will not affect Dunleavy’s job security. Athletic director Troy Dannen said earlier this week Dunleavy definitely would return next season and that he was optimistic about the future of the program.
“It (the public support) was really more for recruiting,” Dunleavy said. “This is the time of year when you get some guys out there who come in and are doing some things they are not supposed to do like try to poach your players along the way. He was just sending a message for anybody.”
“Hey, we’re disappointed this year. There’s no question about it, but going forward we feel pretty good about what we have. The young guys are going to be good. We’ve got recruits coming in. We have a young team this year. We have a lot of injuries. We’ve lost a lot of depth that we thought we were going to have. I see us having a big bounce next year.”