Coming off a program-building bowl win against Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulane held on to all of its commitments Wednesday and added two more, giving coach Willie Fritz a solid signing class to back up last year’s highly rated group.
The real effects of Tulane’s breakthrough season will not be evident on the recruiting trail until the next cycle, but the Green Wave’s 18-player haul was a good start.
The best news of the day came when 3-star Ponchatoula running back Tyjae Spears, Tulane’s first commitment last summer, signed after Kansas State brought him in for an official visit over the weekend.
Spears is one of several players who chose the Wave after considering Power Five conference programs.
“There’s some schools that were trying to get involved in these guys at the 11th hour,” Fritz said. “I think the relationships we established really helped us out. You’ve already established a great relationship with our academic support people, you know our trainers, you know our strength and conditioning coaches. You’re pretty involved in the program and you want to risk going somewhere where you don’t know anybody?”
Tulane finished the day with six 3-star signees according to Rivals.com and 14 according to 247Sports’ more generous ratings, although the national rank for the class from Rivals (tie for 75th) actually was higher than its No. 81 position with 247Sports.
The latest players to join the fold were linebackers Dorian Williams of Indian Land High in South Carolina and Nick Anderson of Jones County (Mississippi) Junior College. Williams’ addition meant Tulane’s spread-out class came from nine states, with four from Louisiana, three from Texas, two from Mississippi, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee and one each from Alabama, South Carolina and Illinois.
The low number of Louisiana players, including just one from New Orleans—offensive lineman Colby Orgeron of John Curtis—is something Fritz wants to increase.
“I wish we had more local kids,” he said. “Like I’ve said many times before, I’m not going to try to get thirds and fourths. We were up there slugging against a lot of schools for some of these guys, and there’s a few of them that we did not get. I know we’ve got some kids from distance, but I like to try to get kids who are drivable distance if we can. It makes it easier for them in the transition from high school to college.”
Still, the Wave went as far as Chicago to fill the class, getting Armoni Dixon of Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois.
Dixon, who had 85 tackles and eight sacks for a powerhouse program that is in Illinois' largest classification, is projected for the joker position Tulane sack leader Patrick Johnson plays. Dixon recruited the Wave before the Wave recruited him.
“I’ve always loved the warm weather,” Dixon said. “Coming from Chicago, it was snowing all the time by the time I came down for my (December) visit. In June and July it gets to about 95 degrees here, and that’s when I like it.”
The balanced class has three safeties, two cornerbacks, three linebackers one defensive tackle, one outside linebacker/defensive end, two wide receivers, two tight ends, one running back and three offensive linemen. The Wave did not have a huge pressing need, but Fritz appeared particularly happy with the signing of Zachary safety Tyler Judson, a 3-star prospect who was committed to Ole Miss for six months.
Tulane is losing three-year starter Roderic Teamer and prominent reserve Taris Shenall at safety.
“We have an immediate need for some guys to walk in and play for us at the safety position,” Fritz said. “We feel like he (Judson) is going to have the opportunity to be able to do that.”
Some of the more intriguing prospects in the class were at the lower end of the recruiting rankings. They will try to repeat history, as Tulane’s four All-AAC second-team selections this year—Teamer, Johnson, cornerback Donnie Lewis and linebacker Zach Harris—all were 2-star guys.
Kanyon Walker, a safety from Wildwood High in Florida, doubles as a serious equestrian participant, owning his own horse and competing in national events with the hope of qualifying for the U.S. Olympics team in the future.
Kiland Harrison, a cornerback from St. Joseph Catholic in Madison, Mississippi and the Wave's only signee rated zero stars by Rivals.com, also is the fastest player in the class. Tulane dubbed him “the fastest player in NOLA” after he won a race by about three yards pitting the players with the 10 best 40 times at a camp featuring more than 700 prospects.
“When you run a 4.3, you should run a 10.2, 10.3 100 meters,” Fritz said. “There’s not a lot of guys walking this earth who run a 10.3, 10.2 100 meters. He ran a legit 4.3 when we timed him. He can fly.”
Lagniappe
Fritz said Tulane had four more spots to fill by the late signing date on Feb. 6, adding and one of them might be a quarterback, the one void in the class. … Three members of the class won state football championship as seniors—Orgeron, Judson and Dixon. … Fritz is allowed to talk about transfers until they arrived on campus, but Tulane will have two impact graduate transfers in wide receiver Jalen McCleskey of Oklahoma State –the son of defensive backs coach J.J. McCleskey, and Brown center Christian Montano.