Small forward Sierra Cheatham looked out of sync in the first half of Tulane's game against Washington on Sunday.
Things were different in the second half, however, and Cheatham finished with a career-high 22 points in leading the Green Wave to a 63-51 victory at Fogelman Arena.
Tulane moved to 3-0 heading into the University of San Diego Thanksgiving tournament on Friday and Saturday. The Wave has held each of its opponents to 56 points or fewer. Washington fell to 2-1.
“Basically, we just needed to slow down and just handle the pressure,” said Cheatham, a sophomore. “We were passing the ball too soon, and we needed to not be careless. My teammates do a really good job of finding me when I'm hot, and they did a really good job of driving and just kicking it.”
Cheatham scored 13 points in the second half on 4 of 5 shooting, including 3 of 3 on 3-pointers. The Green Wave led 51-45 with 4:32 left when Cheatham sank a 3-pointer from the wing off a drive and pass by freshman Erin Gutierrez.
Point guard Kaila Anderson made a steal and layup at the 2:32 mark, then Tulane closed the game out with its defense, holding the Huskies to 1 of 4 shooting and two turnovers the rest of the way. The Huskies shot just 5 of 13 in the fourth quarter, 1 of 5 on 3s and turned the ball over six times.
For the game, Washington, which averaged 82.0 points in its first two games, was held to 19 of 57 (33.3 percent) shooting, including 3 of 20 (15.0 percent) on 3-point attempts. Tulane shot 8 of 18 (44.4 percent), which proved to be one of the big differences in the game.
Cheatham, also was a big part of the defense, coach Lisa Stockton said.
“She guarded their best player (junior guard Amber Melgoza), and did a good job,” Stockton said.
Melgoza was held to 4 of 15 shooting. Washington coach Jody Wynn, however, said the Wave as a team played good defense. Washington had 23 turnovers.
“The helped Cheatham by collapsing in the lane, then they were still able to get back out on our shooters,” Wynn said. “But Cheatham shot the ball well, and we didn't have anybody like that.”
Tulane was outscored in the lane by four points, off turnovers by six and on fast breaks by seven, yet led 33-29 at halftime behind its 3-point shooting. With Kayla Manuirirangi going 3 of 5 from behind the arc, the Wave shot 5 of 11 from downtown, outsoring the Huskies 15-6.
Although both teams had 11 turnovers, Washington scored off the Wave's miscues more. The Wave led 22-13 after Meredith Schulte hit a corner 3-pointer just 11 seconds into the second quarter. However, defense and Tulane fouls fueled a 10-3 Huskies run that shaved the margin to two points.
With freshman point guard Erin Gutierrez settling the Wave down, they were able to push the lead to 31-25 on a 3-pointer by Cheatham at the 1:08 mark that capped a 6-2 burst.
The Wave led 19-13 at the end of the first, as Manuirirangi scored all 11 of her points on 4 of 4 shooting, including 3 of 3 on 3s, leading a 7 of 14 team performance from the field.
Anderson (five) and Gutierrez (four) combined for nine assists and had just three turnovers between them against the Huskies, who pressed the entire game.