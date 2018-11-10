Tulane wide receiver Darnell Mooney had been silent since Justin McMillan took over as the starting quarterback two weeks ago.
Not any longer. Mooney made a loud statement with a record-setting day against East Carolina when the Green Wave needed almost all of his production, holding on to beat the Pirates 24-18 on Saturday at Yulman Stadium.
This one was huge despite several failed attempts to put the game away. Tulane (5-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference), which won on homecoming for the first time in the five-year history of its on-campus stadium, crept within one win of bowl eligibility and stayed very much alive in the AAC West Division race.
Tulane — which won three in a row for the first time since 2013 — is tied with SMU and Houston for first place in the West entering its game at the Cougars on Thursday. If the Wave takes that one and beats reeling Navy (2-8) at home to finish the year, it would need only one loss by SMU in the Mustangs' final two games (home against Memphis, at Tulsa) to play in the conference championship game.
“It’s playoffs for us,” said senior safety Roderic Teamer, who tied a career high with 10 tackles and downed a punt at the East Carolina 2 in the final minute. “We know what we have to do. We not even are looking forward to a bowl game or the conference championship. If we get that win and get the next win, it’s going to put us where we want to be.”
Mooney finished with six catches for a career-high 217 yards, including a Yulman Stadium-record 86-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 79-yard score in the third quarter. He beat defenders on slants both times, and McMillan delivered strikes that sent him free and clear in the secondary.
“They just kept playing me the same way,” Mooney said. “Leverage-wise, they kept on going to the side and kept giving me the inside route. The first one I knew I was going to be open, but the second one I had to set up a little bit and veer outside and then come back inside.”
Tulane scored its other touchdown on a 73-yard catch and run by wideout Terren Encalade, beating the Pirates in a completely different manner than its two previous victories.
Having rushed for more than 300 yards against Tulsa and South Florida — Mooney managed three catches for 52 yards after leading the AAC at the midpoint of the season — the Wave gained only 163 yards on 49 carries and did not pick up three first downs on a drive until deep into the fourth quarter.
McMillan made the most of his 12 completions (in 28 attempts), throwing for 372 yards, the most for a Tulane quarterback since Ryan Griffin’s 476 yards against Rice in 2012.
“I had a lot of good matchups,” McMillan said. “Darnell is the guy I like throwing to right now. He’s making my job easy. I can give half of my yards to him.”
Meanwhile, recent star Corey Dauphine rushed for just 47 yards on 17 carries and lost a fumble. Tulane’s longest run was 16 yards by Darius Bradwell.
“You never know what the script’s going to be,” Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. “Every week it’s a little bit different based on how they are playing you. We knew they were going to pack the box, and they bottled us up pretty good. We needed to throw the ball, and we did it pretty effectively.”
The Wave took the lead for good on Mooney’s first touchdown reception with 6:50 left in the first quarter and went ahead 14-3 on Encalade’s score with 5:13 left in the second quarter, but it could not build a bigger margin.
East Carolina capitalized with two long scoring tosses to the AAC’s top receiver, Trevon Brown — the first an 80-yarder down the sideline to cut its deficit to 14-10 before halftime and the second a 31-yard catch with 11:54 remaining in the game.
Brown also caught a pass on the ensuing 2-point conversion, making it 21-18 and forcing Tulane to sweat out the conclusion. Merek Glover’s 33-yard field goal at the 7:35 mark doubled the Wave's cushion, but East Carolina had four series with a chance to take the lead the rest of the way.
“I told the team it’s been a while since Tulane’s had an ugly victory,” Fritz said. “We didn’t play real well. We made too many mistakes, had way too many penalties and had some opportunities to really put this game away.”
The botched chances piled up. Guard Dominique Briggs was called for a personal foul after Bradwell’s 8-yard run gave Tulane a second down at the ECU 29. Mooney dropped a third-down pass with plenty of room to run, leading to one punt with five minutes left. Freshman Jorrien Vallien dropped another one on third down that would have allowed the Wave to run out the clock the next time it had the ball.
And an injury to offensive tackle Joey Claybrook negated the Pirates’ final timeout, allowing them to get the ball back one final time with 48 seconds left rather than with almost no time left.
Tulane’s defense held up each time.
“It was a good win to have,” Fritz said. “We’ve been on the other side of some of these games. We’ll take this.”