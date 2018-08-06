Tulane’s promising freshman defensive linemen played as a unit in practice Monday morning, with ends Alfred Thomas and Carlos Hatcher flanking tackles Jeffery Johnson and Davon Wright.
There was one other pertinent detail about that collective 1,145 pounds of promise, though. All of them were on the second team.
Extreme youth will be served, but not in the starting lineup.
To no one’s surprise, senior tackle Robert Kennedy and sophomore ends Cameron Sample and Patrick Johnson are entrenched as starters after ending spring practice in the same roles. More unexpectedly, redshirt sophomore De’Andre Williams has created separation from the touted newcomers at nose guard with his performance in the first week of practice.
“In recruiting, we talk about retaining the guys and then developing the guys," coach Willie Fritz said. "He (Williams) has really developed. He is a much, much, much better player than he was when he first got here. He's a guy that I thought might play limited snaps for us, but he's probably going to play a lot.”
Williams did not make a tackle in Tulane’s final seven games a year ago. Instead of standing still, he jumped ahead, reminding Fritz of the work ethic of fellow Scotlandville High alum and recent Tulane standout tackle Tanzel Smart.
That is heady company. After a dominant senior year at Tulane. Smart earned significant playing time as a rookie with the Los Angeles Rams last year despite being under-sized (6-foot-1, 295 pounds) for an NFL interior lineman.
Weighing about 285 pounds on his 6-3 frame, Williams is nowhere near as imposing as the 320-pound Johnson, a one-time Alabama and Florida State recruit, but he is quicker.
“We got to have enough mass, but you also have to move up there,” Fritz said. His (Williams’) body has noticeably changed. He's moving well. Jeffery Johnson is still getting in shape a little bit. Those freshmen are a little up and down. I call it hitting the freshman wall. They do good for the first week, and then they start regressing instead of progressing.”
With Sample and Kennedy on each side of the nose tackle, Tulane needs a reliable playmaker there more than a potentially dominant one who is not ready yet.
Sample started three times as a freshman and had 26 tackles, exhibiting his upside every time he stepped on the field.
“We think he can be an all-conference type guy for us,” Fritz said. “He is a quick learner.”
Kennedy is healthy again after tearing an ACL and a meniscus in a weight room accident in the spring of 2017. He returned for the final five games last season but was not completely confident in his knee.
Two years ago, he started seven games and made 27 tackles despite battling injuries issues then, too.
“He’s just kind of an old-fashioned player,” Fritz said. “He’s a tough, hard-nosed guy, and when he’s on, he can be very explosive, too. The first game that I coached here against Wake Forest, he made a bunch of plays and dominated that game. The guy ran a 22-something 200 meters in high school. He’s a good athlete.”
Throw in Patrick Johnson, who gained valuable experience as a true freshman while starting one game, and it is easy to see why this group is confident. The freshmen linemen, most of whom were among the highest ranked prospects in a banner signing class, will have to earn their playing time.
“The sky’s the limit for us,” Sample said. “We are young, big, strong and athletic, so once everything gets put into motion, we can be a very dominant front.”
Lagniappe
Quarterback Keon Howard, a transfer from Southern Miss, was in uniform for the first time Monday, shadowing Jonathan Banks and the other quarterbacks while not taking any reps. Howard is ticketed for the scout-team offense while he sits out the season as per NCAA transfer rules. Said Fritz: “He’s just trying to learn the offense. He’s going to have to help us out in a little different way than he’s used to, but he’ll do a good job.” … Fritz offered little sympathy for players who struggled in the steamy conditions after an unseasonably pleasant first week of practice, saying it was nothing compared to the really hot days of August.