Playing a new position, Tulane sophomore outside linebacker Patrick Johnson went sackless in the first three games this year.

Once he started bagging quarterbacks, he never stopped.

When Johnson beat his man around the edge and clobbered Zach Abey during Navy’s final series in the Green Wave’s dramatic 29-28 victory on Nov. 24, he joined exclusive company with his 10th sack of the season. Only two Tulane players ever had reached double digits in the category, and no one had done it since Brian Douglas registered 11 in 1981.

“It feels really good,” Johnson said. “I came into the season and put a bunch of goals in my locker, and one of the goals was to have eight-plus sacks. Once I got to eight, I was like, shoot, I can keep going.”

Abey fumbled on Johnson’s big hit, but the Midshipmen recovered the ball, giving Johnson a chance to pad his stats. If not for an arcane NCAA statistical rule and an officiating goof, that’s exactly what he would have done.

He nailed Abey again on fourth-and-19, forcing another fumble and assuring Tulane its first bowl bid in five seasons. Teammates and coaches congratulated Johnson one after the other as quarterback Justin McMillan went on the field to take two knees and run out the clock.

No one noticed or cared that the spot was wrong.

The ball had flown forward from the force of Johnson’s impact, and Navy guard Chris Gesell fell on it 5 yards past the line of scrimmage. After initially ruling it would be placed where Johnson hit Abey because only the fumbler is allowed to advance fumbles on fourth down, the referees reversed course and announced, bizarrely, that Tulane had recovered and would take over at the spot of the recovery.

The error was irrelevant to the outcome, but it robbed Johnson of his 11th sack because sacks cannot be awarded on plays that gain yards.

Tying Douglas for second place — Mark Olavari holds the school record with 14 sacks in 1973 — will have to wait until Tulane (6-6) faces Louisiana-Lafayette (7-5) on Saturday in the Cure Bowl.

“It’s a shame he had that one taken away from him,” Tulane defensive coordinator Jack Curtis said. “It’s a bad rule. He caused the fumble and the quarterback’s down. That’s a sack. You hate that he didn’t get it, but it gives him something to strive for.”

The way Johnson has been playing, no one would bet against him this Saturday. Since notching his first career sack against Ohio State backup quarterback Tate Martell on Sept. 22, he has dropped the quarterback in all but one of Tulane’s last nine games.

“My teammates did a good job of helping me at practice every day giving me looks to get better,” he said. “Coach (Willie) Fritz was on my butt all summer and all fall camp getting me to give more hustle. A lot of my sacks came off of just hustle to the ball.”

There is some truth to that statement, and some modesty as well.

Johnson, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, has become a monster after adjusting to playing as a stand-up outside linebacker/end rather than having his hand on the ground, as he did last year. He leads the team by a wide margin with 15½ tackles for loss and paces all of the defensive linemen with 46 tackles, including four stops behind the line of scrimmage against South Florida.

“I told him once you get comfortable, you are going to be able to do what you do, so don’t get frustrated,” senior safety Roderic Teamer said. “I could communicate with him pretty easily because we are on the same side of the field. He kept grinding, kept balling, and I’m excited to see how he’s going to take over next year when I’m gone.”

Johnson took over quite often this year. Of the four Tulane defensive players named second-team All-American Athletic Conference, Johnson had the strongest case for first team. His sack total is second in the AAC to East Carolina’s Nate Harvey (14½) and ninth nationally. He ranks fifth in the league in tackles for loss and second with four forced fumbles.

“We turned him loose on the edge,” Curtis said. “Last year he had to play 4-technique (lined up over an offensive tackle) and didn’t have near the production he’s having this year. He’s a big, physical player who’s hard to block.”

He also is smart, adapting quickly to a role that requires him to cover backs and tight ends on pass routes occasionally. He says he played outside linebacker in high school, adding his hardest adjustment was to the speed of the college game.

These days, opponents have a hard time adjusting to Johnson's speed, and he wants to leave a huge impression at the Cure Bowl, which he hopes will lead to bigger and better things.

“This game right here is going to be huge to build off,” he said. “Next year we’re not going to try to talk about a bowl game. I want to hear talk about a championship and putting rings on the fingers.”