Houston quarterback D’Eriq King and a bevy of playmakers around him have torched just about every opponent they faced.

Tulane, which has improved exponentially on defense in the last month, hopes to be the fire extinguisher in a pivotal late-season matchup of two of the three American Athletic Conference West division co-leaders.

With one confident unit facing another, something will have to give on Thursday night at Houston’s TDECU Stadium.

“It’s exciting for us to go in there,” junior linebacker Lawrence Graham said. “We don’t want them to get anything. We want to suck the life out of them.”

That is easier said than done. Houston (7-3, 4-2 AAC) has scored 41 or more points in nine of its 10 games, even hanging seven touchdowns on Texas Tech and Temple in wild losses. Beset by injuries and poor play on defense, the Cougars rank second nationally in total offense, averaging 546.1 yards.

Tulane faces short week, quick turnaround after homecoming win against East Carolina The Green Wave plays at Houston on Thursday in maybe the most significant game for the program since the perfect season of 1998.

Tulane counters with some recent defensive performances that put it in heady company. The Green Wave is one of five teams that have allowed fewer than 20 points in their last three games along with Michigan, Clemson, Georgia and California.

“We just have to stick to the game plan,” Graham said. “We’re a fast defense that can run, and I feel like if we stick to our identity we can shut them down.”

Containing King, a converted wide receiver who took over at quarterback midway through 2017, is priority No. 1. Tulane upset Houston 20-17 last November at Yulman Stadium, but King rushed for a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries while avoiding any sacks.

His numbers this year (2,900 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, six interceptions, 592 rushing yards) are prodigious. He was named AAC offensive player of the week after throwing for 419 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for 112 yards and two more scores against South Florida on Oct. 27. Last Saturday, he lit up the league’s No. 2 defense, Temple, for 322 yards passing and another five touchdowns, adding 125 yards on the ground.

“You’ve got to play with leverage on him and not let him get out of the box,” Coach Willie Fritz said. “When he crosses your face and breaks your leverage, it’s a big play. We have to have a good team approach to tackling him.”

The Tulane defense tackled every assignment it faced in the last three weeks, rising to second in the AAC in yards allowed during conference games despite facing adversity. The Wave held South Florida to a season-low 15 points after losing standout defensive end Cameron Sample to a sprained ankle on the opening series. It sacked East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers five times even though Sample did not play and sack-leader Patrick Johnson was ejected for targeting in the third quarter.

Sample is questionable for the Houston game, and Johnson will miss the first half as per NCAA rules.

“We’re stacked on defense,” senior linebacker Zach Harris said. “At every position the second string is just as good as the first string. We’ve been practicing like that since fall camp. It doesn’t faze us if a guy is not able to play.”

King is no one-man show. Running back Patrick Carr has 594 yards for the Cougars boast a trio of big-play receivers in Marquez Stevenson (56 catches, 854 yards), Keith Corbin (35 catches, 608 yards) and Courtney Lark (32 catches, 509 yards).

They will test a Tulane secondary that plays primarily man-to-man coverage and registered an NCAA-record 20 pass break-ups against East Carolina.

“They’ve got so many guys they can go to,” defensive coordinator Jack Curtis said. “Most teams will have one guy they really count on. The speed with which they play with an quarterback who’s one of the fastest players on the team, it presents all kinds of problems for you.”

The short turnaround from Saturday to Thursday adds another challenge as Tulane prepares for Houston’s breakneck pace. The Cougars (10th) are the Wave’s fourth opponent among the nation’s top 10 in plays per game, joining East Carolina (first), Wake Forest (third) and Ohio State (fifth).

Curtis has only a few days to get his guys ready.

“You dumb down your game plan a little bit because you don’t have as much time to practice it,” he said. “You have to have a little recall about what you’ve done against similar teams.”

Lagniappe

Senior safety Roderic Teamer (10 tackles, two break-ups and a sack) was named AAC defensive player of the week for his performance in Tulane's 24-18 win against East Carolina. … Sample has not been cleared to play yet, but Fritz said he did a little more in practice Monday morning at the Saints indoor facility. Added Fritz: “Thursday is a long ways away.”