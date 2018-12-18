Tulane’s football signing class likely will be rated lower than last year’s, but the Green Wave does not feel like it is taking a step back as coach Willie Fritz enters his fourth season.
For one, the recruiting rankings do not count a pair of graduate transfers who almost certainly will make a significant impact next fall—former Oklahoma State wide receiver Jalen McCleskey, who has 167 career receptions and 18 touchdowns, and former Brown offensive lineman Christian Montano, who is projected to start at center.
Also, nine of the Wave’s 16 known commitments as of Tuesday evening had received at least one scholarship offer from a Power Five conference school, a higher ratio than in the past. The list includes Zachary safety Tyler Judson, a 3-star prospect who was committed to Ole Miss from June to November, Hahnville wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson (West Virginia) and Longview (Texas) athlete Keshon Williams, an Iowa State target whom Tulane projects as a tight end.
The happy distraction of the Cure Bowl, which Tulane won 41-24 against UL-Lafayette on Saturday, did not deter the Wave from seeking a full class during the early signing period. Fritz said he expected most of the 25 slots to be filled rather than waiting until the traditional first-Wednesday-of-February signing day.
Unable to have official visitors the weekend of the Cure Bowl, Tulane brought in 11 players on the weekend of Nov. 30, securing commitments from five of them, and 12 more on Dec. 7, getting commitments from four.
As it was shaping up on Tuesday, the class continues Fritz’s focus on the entire southeast rather than just Louisiana, with three players from Texas, two each from Georgia, Florida and Tennessee and one from Mississippi and Alabama. The four commitments from Louisiana are Judson, Jackson, John Curtis offensive lineman Colby Orgeron and Ponchatoula running back Tyjae Spears, for whom Kansas State is making a strong, late push. Spears was Tulane’s first commitment back in May.
The Wave even moved out of its normal recruiting area to snag Wilmette (Illinois) Loyola Academy linebacker Armoni Dixon, who considered Syracuse.
The early breakdown by position: four defensive backs, two linebackers, one defensive tackle, three wide receivers, four offensive linemen, two tight ends, one running back, one athlete and no quarterbacks.
With graduate transfer Justin McMillan returning for his final year and Southern Miss transfer Keon Howard becoming eligible, the Wave did not have a huge need at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Dane Ledford and true freshman Christian Daniels are on the roster, too.
A year ago Tulane attracted its highest rated recruiting class since Katrina, ranking 65th nationally and fourth in the American Athletic Conference with 13 3-star prospects according to Rivals.com.
The Wave was tied for 80th overall and ranked ninth in the league with six 3-star recruits on Tuesday evening, with a chance to move up in both categories depending on how the next 24 hours went.