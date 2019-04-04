There is a lot to like about the Tulane baseball team this year.
Unfortunately for the Green Wave (19-10, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), little issues keep getting in the way on its planned path to an NCAA regional, leaving it with an RPI above 100 entering its weekend home series against Wichita State (17-12, 2-1).
The latest indignity was UNO’s walk-off home run in the 10th inning on Tuesday night at Maestri Field after Tulane rallied from a 6-1 deficit to go ahead 7-6, spoiling another monster night from third baseman Kody Hoese and some outstanding work in the bullpen. The Wave’s last three losses have been by one run, with each one more frustrating than the previous defeat.
“I tell you what, it (the UNO game) lingered with me until about right now,” coach Travis Jewett said Wednesday afternoon. “I hate losing. We just have to clean up our game. We’ve allowed teams to have faith late because we’ve made the games closer than they are supposed to be.”
Tulane easily could be on a 10-game win streak considering all that has gone right.
The Wave leads the AAC in just about every hitting category, including batting average (.301), on-base percentage (.402), slugging percentage (.515), runs (232), doubles (67), triples (12), home runs (43) and walks (149). Only four of the NCAA’s 299 teams have hit more homers, and only 10 have scored more runs.
Hoese, who raised his average to .400 by going 5 for 5 at UNO, is having an All-America caliber year. His 14 homers are tied for second nationally.
The Wave’s pitching, though hardly dominant, is significantly better than in 2017 and 2018. Its 4.45 ERA is nearly a run better than last season’s 5.42.
The weekend rotation of Kaleb Roper, Keagan Gillies and Chase Solesky is AAC worthy. Roper has allowed two or fewer earned runs in five of his seven starts. Gillies, who led the team in ERA a year ago, has given up three runs in 12 ⅔ innings with 12 strikeouts and two walks in his last two starts. Before faltering in 30-degree weather at Cincinnati last Sunday, Solesky had struck out 20 over 12 ⅓ innings while allowing one run in his previous two starts.
Aside from two pitches, the back end of the bullpen has been brilliant recently.
The only run Brendan Cellucci yielded in his last five appearances—a stretch of 10 innings with zero walks and 14 strikeouts—was a walk-off homer at UL-Lafayette. He whiffed eight of the 11 Cincinnati batters he faced in a perfect relief performance on Sunday.
Before the single and homer that ended Tuesday’s game, closer Connor Pellerin had given up one hit in 12 innings covering seven outings. He retired eight in a row at UNO with six strikeouts.
The defensive numbers are solid, too. Tulane ranks third in the AAC in fielding percentage (.974) and would be first without shoddy work from its pitchers, who have committed 11 of the team’s 29 errors.
But three of those errors came in an inexplicable four-run third inning for UNO, prompting Jewett to bench left fielder Grant Mathews after he made back-to-back mistakes.
“What you allow, you encourage,” Jewett said. “When some of the same people and some of the same things happen, then we’re going to try to shift gears. We’re not going to allow it. It’s not just Grant. Everybody is accountable to the same standards.”
Control was the issue in Sunday's 7-6 loss to Cincinnati, when Solesky walked four in 1 ⅔ innings as the Wave fell behind 5-1.
A lack of timely hitting killed the Wave in last Tuesday's 7-6 defeat at UL-Lafayette, with runners stranded at third base with less than two outs five times in seven chances.
On Tuesday, it was outfield defense.
“We’re in every one of these games,” Hoese said. “It’s not like last year where we’re down 7-0 in the first inning and just trying to get back in the game. We just have to clean up little mistakes and we’ll be fine.”
Lagniappe
Jewett said he had no timetable for senior outfielder Ty Johnson’s return, adding he might be out for the year. Johnson mangled a thumb while sliding into second base on opening day, had surgery a few weeks later and originally hoped to be back for conference play. … Wichita State, picked seventh in the AAC preseason poll, has won six in a row and 10 of its last 11. The Shockers are second to the Wave in runs with 185.