Tulane coach Lisa Stockton said it probably won't be until the offseason when she reflected on her 500th win as Green Wave coach.
That won't be the case.
Tulane stormed to a big lead early, then fought off attempted runs by Nicholls State in taking a 71-44 victory Tuesday at Fogelman Arena. Then there was a video presentation followed by cake and confetti in the locker room.
“It certainly is special,” said Stockton, who is in her 25th year at Tulane. “I saw so many familiar faces. Barbara Farris (a coach at John Curtis), who was there for my first Tulane win, was there. And I didn't expect the video, which was really nice.
“And it's great to get this win with this team because they are fun to coach.”
The milestone vicvtory gave the Wave (7-1) a sweep of its three-game homestand and a 4-0 record at home. It was the 15th consecutive victory against Nicholls State, which last beat Tulane in 1991.
Nicholls State (4-5) had won its past four games.
Senior Harlyn Wyatt, who had said on the eve of the win that she and her teammates were excited about being a part the historic victory, blocked four shots in the first quarter and finished with six of 11 blocks by the Wave. Sophomore small forward Sierra Cheatham scored the first nine points of the game, and Tulane never really looked back.
“I think (Nicholls State) may have thought the ball would go to the other side, and I was just open, so I shot,” Cheatham said. “But we just moved the ball, like we always do.”
Stockton and Nicholls State coach DoBee Plaisance, who is from New Orleans, pointed to Tulane's 25-3 advantage in points off turnovers. Along with the 11 blocks, the Wave had 11 steals among 18 Colonels turnovers.
“Their length bothered us, and the points off turnovers were a big factor,” Plaisance said. “We knew that the first four minutes of the game and each quarter would be important, because Tulane gets off to big starts. We had (18) offensive rebounds, but didn't score a lot off of them (12 points).”
For the second consecutive game, Tulane held its opponent to single digits in the first quarter in taking control. The Wave held the Colonels to 3-of-20 (15.0 percent) shooting in the first and led 16-7 at quarter's end. Cheatham sank her first three shots — all 3-pointers — giving the Wave quickly a 9-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
Tulane's effective defense in the quarter also was in large part was due to Cheatham's work against Colonels leading scorer Cassidy Barrios, who shot 1-of-4, her lone basket coming on a putback on the fast break. However, in the second quarter Nicholls State used picks to get Barrios set up against other defenders, and she scored 12 of the Colonels' 17.
The Wave shot 6 of 12 on 3-pointers and outscored the Colonels 14-0 on points off turnovers in taking a 38-24 halftime lead.
Tulane then outscored Nicholls State 13-6 during the first minutes of the third quarter to take a 21-point lead — 51-30. Cheatham, with one 3-pointer, and guard Kayla Manuirirangi, with two, led an 11-2 burst near the end of the run. The Wave got its largest lead 54-32 with 1:09 left.
Tulane's lead continued to grow in the fourth quarter, as it won going away.