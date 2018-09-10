Montgomery (Alabama) Park Crossing 3-star linebacker Darius Hodges tweeted he was “coming home” as he committed to Tulane on Sunday night.
He actually has no real memories of the short time he lived in Louisiana, but frequent return trips made him fall in love with the area after his mother moved him and his brother from Metairie to Alabama when he was 3 years old.
His mom had earned a master’s degree at Xavier in New Orleans before getting a job in Montgomery.
"I always wanted to come back to live down there, and I’m doing it for college,” Hodges said. “We always made sure we came back down every year or two years for Mardi Gras to celebrate.”
Tulane’s higher profile under third-year coach Willie Fritz made his choice easier. Offered by Arkansas, he committed to Tulane a day after an official visit that included watching the Green Wave beat Nicholls State 42-17 at Yulman Stadium.
“I liked the tempo of the defense,” he said. “They fly to the ball. The linebackers don’t really read and react. They attack. I like the defensive scheme they have.”
Listed at 6-foot-3, 240-pounds, Hodges plays inside linebacker for Park Crossing but said Tulane’s coaches project him at Joker, the hybrid outside linebacker/end spot in the Wave’s base 3-4 defense. He considers pass rushing and pass coverage his dual strengths, using his height to get into passing lanes.
Troy and Georgia State also were interested in him, but he felt Tulane was his best fit.
“I feel comfortable down there,” he said. "The coaches treat you like family and seem like real people. I saw how the players operate with the coaches, and they were telling me the coaches are who they say they are and they stand on what they mean.”
Rated the 57th-best prospect in Alabama by Rivals.com, he does not plan on a long apprenticeship when he arrives at Tulane.
“One reason I picked Tulane is they want me to come in and play and not redshirt and sit out,” he said. “That’s one thing that’s big to me, coming in and playing.”
Hodges is the 10th commitment and the second projected defensive player in the Wave’s 2019 class, joining John Curtis defensive tackle Colby Orgeron.
Ohio State game set
Kickoff for Tulane's Sept. 22 game at Ohio State will be at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by the Big Ten Network, the Big Ten announced Monday.
The Big Ten Network can be found on Cox Cable channel 703 (1703 for HD) and on DirecTV channel 610.