Catcher Frankie Niemann was more remorseful than revved up after throwing out a would-be base-stealer to preserve Tulane’s wild 15-14 win at Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday.
“Part of the reason that we were in even that close of a game is because I made some really lazy plays that are just inexcusable,” he said. “That's all I have to say about that. You have to flush it but you have to understand that that's not how you play baseball.”
Niemann, who hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs while raising his batting average to .361, was being awfully hard on himself, but his mood reflected the general tenor. To take full advantage of its prodigious hitting talent, the Green Wave (22-11, 4-2 American Athletic Conference) absolutely, positively needs to cut down on the stupid stuff that has hurt it all year when it plays host to South Florida (15-16, 2-7) this weekend at Turchin Stadium.
Niemann regretted one careless play in the second inning the most. Throwing to first base for a put-out after the Lions’ Nathan Pilutti struck out on a Connor Pellerin pitch in the dirt, he did not run as far inside the baseline as he usually does to create a clear throwing angle. He then lofted the ball too high over Pilutti’s head, forcing first baseman Trevor Jensen to come off the bag when he leaped to catch it.
Southeastern, which would have had two outs and nobody on, scored twice to close a 7-1 deficit to 7-3.
“It was just a bad baseball play,” Niemann said. “It's completely inexcusable.”
The Wave’s mistakes allowed Southeastern to hang around despite being outhit 13-1 at one point.
“Again it was just the little things,” coach Travis Jewett said. “I keep talking about them and talking about them and talking about them, but eventually our players have to start doing. We're just giving a lot away. If we take care of the ball, Pellerin walks out there with probably four or five innings of no-run ball."
With cleaner play, the Wave appears capable of a huge run in the AAC because of its big bats.
Third baseman Kody Hoese leads the nation with 17 home runs and 120 total bases, hitting a robust .410. Niemann, Jensen and freshman Hudson Haskin are hitting better than .350 for a program that has produced only three such averages in the last 10 full seasons.
Tulane ranks ninth nationally with 8.4 runs per game, is tied for second with 52 home runs and is fifth with 78 doubles.
“We're seeing it well and we feed off of each other,” said Luke Glancy, a part-time starter who homered twice on Tuesday. “Every inning somebody's getting on, we're getting something going and stringing hits together, and that's a good feeling. If it's not you coming through, you've got the guy behind you coming through.”
They just need to play smarter baseball within all of those big innings. Against Wichita State last Saturday, Kobi Owen voluntarily returned to first base after a successful sacrifice from shortstop Sal Gozzo because he thought the ball had gone foul.
With Tulane leading Southeastern 15-9, second baseman Jonathon Artigues fielded a slow grounder and tried to turn a difficult, game-ending double play rather than taking the sure out at first. His errant throw got away from Gozzo, putting two men on base with one out and leading to a near calamity as the Wave almost blew a six-run advantage in the ninth for the second time in five days.
The scare left the Wave numb despite snapping a six-game skid in the series.
“I do think the joyous part of it was a little bit absent,” Jewett said. “It was more a sense of relief than anything.”
His concern is for the future. No matter how good Tulane’s hitting is, the Wave will not always have as much margin for error as on Tuesday.
“We are going to face pitchers who hold us down,” Jewett said. “We have to be able to win 3-2 games.”
Lagniappe
South Florida, coming off back-to-back regionals, is dead last in the AAC after three weeks in former Tulane player and assistant Billy Mohl’s second year as coach. The Bulls have scored 25 runs in nine conference games with a batting average of .222. … Tulane will use its regular weekend rotation of Kaleb Roper, Keagan Gillies and Chase Solesky.