On the verge of another losing season, Tulane is turning to LSU graduate transfer Justin McMillan as its starting quarterback.

The Green Wave (2-5, 1-2 American Athletic Conference), which expected to go to a bowl game after coming agonizingly close in 2017, blew a 9-point fourth quarter lead against SMU on Saturday. Senior Jonathan Banks lost two fumbles and failed to connect with receivers on a pair of pivotal third downs — all in the last six minutes — as the Mustangs rallied to win 27-23 at Yulman Stadium.

Tulane ranks ninth in the 12-team AAC in scoring (24.7 points per game) and 10th in yards (369.7) entering a trip to Tulsa (1-6, 0-3).

“We’re looking for a spark right now,” Fritz said Tuesday after naming McMillan the starter. “That’s one of the reasons for it.”

McMillan, a purer passer than Banks but less mobile, practiced with Tulane for the first time on Aug. 25, five days before the opener against Wake Forest. Initially expected to provide security as a backup to Banks this season and to compete for a starting job next year, he has been thrust into a larger role because of the Wave’s struggles.

He spent three years at LSU, playing in two games, but decided to transfer in August after Joe Burrow was named the starter in a four-way competition.

McMillan already has surpassed that total at Tulane, completing 14 of 29 passes for 196 yards and 3 touchdowns with zero interceptions in three games off the bench. He played briefly in a blowout loss to Ohio State, going 2 for 2. On his first snap against Memphis, he hit receiver Darnell Mooney with a short pass that turned into a 51-yard touchdown on the last play of the third quarter after Banks exited with cramps.

The score put the Wave ahead 24-14. McMillan stayed in for the fourth quarter but did not throw again in a 40-24 upset victory.

A week later, he played all but three series in a 37-21 loss at Cincinnati, completing his first two passes to extend his career numbers to 6 for 6 before struggling the rest of the way. He finished 11 of 26 for 130 yards with two touchdowns, the latter one coming in the fourth quarter when Tulane trailed 37-14.

After an open date, Banks went all the way against SMU, but McMillan took plenty of practice repetitions the past two weeks, working on his option skills and getting more command of the entire offense. Earlier in the year, he had to run limited packages while he learned the scheme.

“He’s got good knowledge of what we’re doing,” Fritz said. “He’s a smart kid.”

Banks, a junior college transfer who started all but once a year ago and all seven games this season, has lost as many fumbles as he has thrown for touchdowns (five). Instead of improving on a promising junior season, he has regressed statistically, completing a fewer percentage of his passes (.518 compared to .566) for fewer yards (153.4 compared to 163.4) and getting sacked more often (23 times in seven games compared to 20 times in 11 games)

It has been a surprising drop-off for a quarterback named to the Senior Bowl watch list in August.

He (Banks) did some really good things (against SMU), and like I’ve said before, the quarterback gets too much blame and too much credit when things go well,” Fritz said. “For Justin to have success, we need to do a good job up front and with the backs and the tight ends and receivers.

“We’ve done a poor job protecting with our backs and tight ends at times. When we call a seven-man protection, we ought to be able to block that and sustain it for a long period of time, and we’re having difficulty with that.”

Fritz made it clear he was not laying all of the blame on Banks. Of the two third-down incomplete passes in the final minutes, Banks simply threw too low for Mooney on a slant, but tight end Kendall Ardoin stopped his route on the second one.

“Sometimes it might look like (a mistake) was on (Banks) but it really wasn’t,” Fritz said. “One of them I’m sure he’d like to have back and the other one I thought the receiver should have kept running and caught the ball. Sometimes the routes are not exactly the depth and the speed we’ve got to have in order to complete the ball.”

The issues have led to a new sensation. Fritz, who had two sub-.500 seasons in 23 as a coach before arriving at Tulane, is two losses away from his third in a row. The Wave has been ahead or tied in the fourth quarter for three of its five defeats.

“I’m definitely frustrated, there’s no doubt about that,” he said. “I’m an optimist like everybody is and we’ve just got to continue to keep plugging away. Close is not good enough. We’ve got to get better. Nobody feels worse about it than me.”