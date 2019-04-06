Instead of having a hangover from Friday night’s gut-wrenching loss, Tulane jumped all over Wichita State right away in the opener of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Kody Hoese hit his 16th homer for a quick lead in the first inning and the Green Wave erupted for eight runs in the second while sending 13 batters to the plate, beating the Shockers 12-6 at Turchin Stadium.
After blowing a six-run lead with two outs in the ninth inning on Friday night, the Wave (20-11, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) did not even need six pitches from freshman Krishna Raj (3-0) to finish off the Shockers (18-13,3-2) in the same situation. He threw five in each of the final two innings, completing a relief stint in which he allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings and walked none.
The series decider will start at 6:30 p.m. in a game moved up due to an approaching storm on Sunday.
It was not just one player who made sure Tulane recovered from the worst of its three consecutive one-run defeats, a nearly indescribable 9-8, 11-inning heart-breaker. Eight of the nine players in the lineup had a hit, five drove in two runs and five scored twice.
As per the usual, though, the Wave did not make things easy on itself despite that early 9-0 lead.
Starter Keagan Gillies, who pitched four shutout innings, did not make it through the fifth. He allowed a wind-aided three-run homer to Hunter Gibson, and when the next two hitters reached base, coach Travis Jewett turned to Raj.
The Shockers scored twice more, batting around, before Raj settled down and struck out pinch hitter Alex Jackson to end the long inning.
With echoes of Friday night’s collapse reverberating around Turchin Stadium, Wichita State twice had the tying run at the plate in the seventh. Raj induced a run-scoring force-out as the Shockers closed the gap to 9-6 before Jackson flew out to left on the first pitch, stranding runners at the corners.
The palpitations ended there.
Kobi Owen provided insurance with a two-run blast over the wall in right center in the bottom of the inning as the Wave went back to its customary long ball. His home run was the team’s 47th of the year, one shy of its total in 58 games last season.
Just as on Friday, the opener of the doubleheader featured several unusual events.
Hoese’s first-inning jack, which tied him with Arizona State’s Hunter Bishop for the nation’s lead, really was not a homer. A replay showed it bounced off the wall, hit center fielder Jacob Katzfey and ricocheted out of the park for what should have been a ground-rule double.
Tulane second baseman Jonathon Artigues singled and scored twice in the second inning.
Shortstop Sal Gozzo drove in two runs on an infield single that Wichita State second baseman Luke Ritter fielded as he fell deep in the hole.
Ritter’s aluminum bat shattered when he led off the ninth, with a huge part of it flying to the infield while Gozzo fielded his grounder and threw to first. The Shockers argued the play should have been called dead—one of several heated discussions with umpires over the first two games—but received no satisfaction.
This time, the satisfaction was all in the Tulane dugout.