Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson’s small stature is not affecting his potential to make a big-time impact.
Anderson, a 5-foot-10, 235-pound sophomore transfer from Jones County Junior College in Mississippi, received repetitions with the first unit in the opening week of spring practice. His rapid rise on an experienced defense is an indication his long-term plan out of high school worked exactly as he hoped.
Anderson went the JUCO route despite graduating third in his class at Vicksburg (Mississippi) High with a weighted GPA of 4.6. He wanted to play for an FBS school and had zero offers higher than the FCS level.
A year later, he already is living that dream.
“A lot of the coaches were questioning my size as far as my height,” he said. “I knew I couldn't change that, so going to a junior college level put me on a stage with other great athletes. I was able to show them I could play with those athletes, and Tulane was the one that came and got me.”
Anderson was named honorable mention All-America by the National Junior College Athletic Association after making a team-high 74 tackles for Jones County, which won its conference and the Mississippi Bowl, finishing 10-2.
Sturdily built, he already has squatted 600 pounds, bench pressed 400 and power cleaned 300 in weight-room workouts, giving him a massive advantage on the typical newcomer. With leading tackler Zach Harris gone, he is ticketed to join returning standouts Marvin Moody and Lawrence Graham in a three-man rotation for the Wave’s two inside linebacker spots.
“He’s got tremendous strength, good linebacker movement and is a great student,” coach Willie Fritz said. “That’s what we’re looking for. He fits in at our school and our program perfectly.”
Few players have the grades and test scores to attend junior college for one semester and qualify academically. Fritz recalled only a couple of examples in his five years as a JUCO coach in the 1990s.
Going after Anderson was a no-brainer.
“I went into his JC and told him you're the only guy I'm recruiting here and he thought I was bluffing, but I said 'No, it's because you're the only guy I can get,' ” Fritz said of a December visit. “We have a really difficult time getting junior college guys in here.”
Anderson, who already had committed to South Alabama when Tulane targeted him, changed his mind quickly.
“The head coach coming was a big honor, so that showed me how much they really wanted me as a player,” he said. “The coaches were constantly coming to see me. They were showing me love. They were sending pictures and writing me. It's a real family atmosphere that I didn't want to miss out on.”
Anderson praised Jones County administrators for putting him in classes where the credits transferred easily, but he reserves his biggest props for his mom, who instilled his pride in academics.
When he made his first B in high school, she pulled him from spring practice during his sophomore year.
“At first I was upset with her about it, but that just showed me how much grades mattered,” he said. “A lot of the opportunities I have now I wouldn’t have had if she hadn’t stayed on me about my books and maintaining a 4.0 average.”
Anderson’s football acumen appears to match his skills in the classroom. After he made some mistakes in Tulane’s first spring practice, junior cornerback Thakarius Keyes told him to study his playbook more. He followed Keyes’ advice and also watched video with Graham.
For practice No. 2, he was a different player.
“He’s progressing fast,” Keyes said. “He actually wants to be great. Today it looked like he’d been in the playbook all night.”
Coming off its first bowl victory since 2002, Tulane has big plans for Fritz’s fourth season, including reaching the American Athletic Conference championship game. Anderson almost pinched himself when he compared his new status to the offers he received from Central Arkansas, Sam Houston State and Prairie View out of high school.
“I just wanted to play on the big stage,” he said. “My best strengths on the field are being coachable, me paying attention to detail, my high motor and my physicality. I'm always going to be the guy jumping around, hollering and making it fun out there."