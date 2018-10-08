While everyone else is watching Tulane’s quarterback quandary during its open date, coach Willie Fritz is looking for improvement from all of the guys around them, including the decision-makers on the sideline.
Following a sloppy 37-21 loss at Cincinnati, the Green Wave (2-4, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) returned to work on Monday and will practice Tuesday and Wednesday before getting the rest of the week off for the school's fall break.
Tulane plays host to SMU on Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m. in a must-win game that will be televised on ESPNU, the AAC league office announced Monday.
“I really feel like we’ve got two (quarterbacks) who can do an excellent job for us in Jonathan Banks and Justin (McMillan),” Fritz said during the AAC coaches teleconference. “We have to shore up what we're doing at the offensive line, the tight ends, the running backs and the receivers. We've got to do a better job on first and second down. We're putting ourselves with some tough sledding on third down, getting in a lot of long situation. When teams are able to pin their ears back and come after you on third-and-long, it's tough. All 11 guys have to do a better job.”
McMillan, who transferred from LSU in late August, played the final three series of the first half and all of the second half after splitting the first four series with Banks. It was a major change for a team that expected to ride Banks’ arm and legs to a bowl game before the season, but four false starts, at least five dropped passes and frequent protection breakdowns had nothing to do with who was playing quarterback.
The carryover from an impressive 40-24 upset of Memphis as a two-touchdown underdog was nonexistent.
“We came off a big win against Memphis and played well early and just couldn't sustain it and made some mistakes,” Fritz said. We had 12 penalties and that's 12 too many. We also had some drops that hurt us. We've got to do a better job of catching the ball. That's two weeks in a row where we've had way too many drops. We have to do a better job playing with more discipline and we have to do a better job coaching our guys.”
Fritz also regretted the play-calling in the second half. Tulane trailed by 16 points from the 12:25 mark of the third quarter until 6:15 was left in the fourth but tried to pass 15 times out of 21 downs during that stretch in a departure from its normal plan.
Until that point, the Wave has gained 93 yards on 23 planned runs, a respectable 4.0 yards per attempt.
In the second half, McMillan went 2 for 14 and was sacked twice before connecting on some throws after Cincinnati went ahead 37-14.
“We got impatient,” Fritz said. “We should have stayed with the run game a little bit longer. We didn’t, and that hurt us.”
Fritz was noncommittal about the competition between McMillan and Banks going forward. Banks has started the first six games, but McMillan threw a key 51-yard touchdown pass on his first snap against Memphis and played the rest of the way after Banks left with cramps near the end of the third quarter. Against Cincinnati, Fritz said the plan was to use each of them for two series and then pick the hot hand.
“It's tough at the quarterback position,” he said. “All of them want to play every snap and get into a rhythm and that kind of stuff. I guess you don't need to be in that rhythm at corner and wide receiver, where you're rolling guys in and out.”
Lagniappe
Fritz, who said Tulane had gotten banged up at Cincinnati in his postgame radio interview, said Monday a couple of players were waiting on X-ray results but most of the injuries had been minor. He added he would know more by Tuesday. … Cincinnati (6-0) moved into the top 25 in the Associated Press poll. The Wave’s three road opponents this year (UAB, Ohio State, Cincinnati) are a combined 16-1.