The Tulane men’s basketball team did some good things while taking double-digit leads in both halves of its disheartening 62-61 loss at home to Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.
It is just hard to remember them after the collapse at the end, but coach Mike Dunleavy singled out strong defense during a 22-3 run in the first half and his players’ willingness to share the ball.
The positives turned into one huge negative when the Green Wave (2-5) blew an 11-point advantage in the final 4:30. The key against UT Martin (3-2) on Wednesday is avoiding the same killer mistakes that have plagued Tulane during a four-game skid that dates to an 84-80 victory on Nov. 19 against South Dakota State in the opener of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida.
“The first game we played down in Florida, we had six turnovers, and obviously it helped us get a great win on the road,” Dunleavy said. “Since then, we’ve been in the mid-teens, and that’s tough to handle.”
The exact totals are 10 miscues against UC Irvine, 15 each against Louisiana-Lafayette and Georgia State and 17 against Southeastern Louisiana. The Wave is trending in the wrong direction.
“It’s just too many turnovers, especially me,” senior guard Jordan Cornish said Saturday. “I think I had six (against Southeastern).”
All six of his turnovers came in the second half, when Tulane was particularly sloppy. Southeastern’s Marlain Veal steal from Caleb Daniels led to a lay-up that cut the Wave’s advantage to 58-55 with 1:51 left. Fittingly, the game ended when Cornish’s desperation inbounds pass was intercepted easily near midcourt after Veal’s clutch 3-pointer gave the Lions their only lead of the half.
Tulane hurt its cause even more by missing free throws, which are tantamount to turnovers. Shakwon Barrett was off target on one that would have given the Wave a double-digit lead with 3:54 remaining. Daniels missed the front end of a one-and-one that could have stretched a 58-52 lead at the 3:01 mark.
Cornish clanked a foul shot that would have made the score 62-59 with 18 seconds left, setting up Veal’s game-winner.
Tulane’s free throw percentage of .662, which ranks eighth in the American Athletic Conference, is problematic. Even more concerning: all of the Wave’s primary ball-handlers (Cornish, Barrett, Daniels and Kevin Zhang) shoot below 70 percent.
Daniels, an 80-percent foul shooter a year ago, is at 67.6 percent.
Cornish, who shot 69.8 percent last season, is 9 of 19.
“Those are things we can control,” Dunleavy said. “We’ve had good stretches on our free throw shooting, but we’re not where we want to be. We’re better than this, and we’ll continue to work on it and get those numbers up.”
UT Martin, picked 11th out of 12 teams in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll, does not have anyone as dynamic as Veal, a first-team All-Southland Conference performer and New Orleans native who excels every time he returns home.
Still, Tulane cannot afford to be in the same giving mood.
“The bottom line is you put yourself in a position like that,” Dunleavy said. “We can’t get that one back so it is really about where we go from here, building back up and playing tough basketball.”