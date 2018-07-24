The goal for last season was a bowl game, and Tulane fell just short.
But few people questions whether coach Willie Fritz moved his program forward.
“Last year was a big leap for us," senior cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. said Tuesday at the American Athletic Conference media days.
Though it was just a one-win improvement from 2016, Tulane moved up from 106th to 89th in the Football Outsiders’ S&P+ rankings, a measure used to evaluate a team’s quality using mostly efficiency measures, which account for tempo and strength of competition, among other factors.
Offensively, the Green Wave’s ranking in S&P+ efficiency improved from 121st to 47th — a big leap to go from the bottom 10 in FBS all the way into the top third.
Quarterback Jonathan Banks’ emergence certainly helps improve the outlook. Fully healthy after playing hurt most of last year, Banks believes he's ready to reach another level.
Tulane was picked to finish fifth in the Western Division in the conference preseason poll.
But Banks is not afraid to set expectations high.
“A lot of people say bowl games (are the goal this year), but to me that feels like the minimum,” he said. “For me, I’m pushing towards a championship. I think we should set our goals high and should go after them. A lot of my teammates, they’re with me.”
On the other side of the ball, a typically strong Tulane defense took a step back last year and has some question marks.
Simply put, for Tulane to overachieve, the Wave must count on a youth movement — particularly in the front seven — to provide a spark.
“We’re going to play some young guys on the defensive line,” Fritz said. “I think we’re very talented up there, but we’re going to be playing with some freshmen and some second-year guys.”
In the secondary, seniors Lewis and Rod Teamer bring experience and skill, but question marks remain across the rest of the group following the departure of all-conference cornerback Parry Nickerson, who went to the New York Jets in the sixth round of the NFL draft.
"Our whole secondary (will be) making up for the loss of a guy that’s going to be playing in the NFL,” Fritz said.
Winning when it's close
It is sometimes difficult to evaluate college football teams purely on their records.
Their seasons can be skewed by a run of bad bounces or factors such as injuries. Some data points, however, such as a team's record in close games, tend to even out over time.
Over the past two years, Tulane is 5-7 record in games decided by one score or less — and as fans might remember, the Wave had some tough luck in close losses to SMU, Cincinnati and No. 16 South Florida.
“A big point of emphasis has been finishing ballgames, and winning in the fourth quarter,” Fritz said. “We’re putting a lot of work into peaking at the right time, being our best at the end of games.”
Early contributions
In the third year of the Fritz era, Tulane is hoping for a breakthrough — and while maturity across the roster is a strength of the team, the Green Wave will still counting on several freshmen and sophomores to make significant contributons.
“We’ve got a lot more seniors,” Fritz said. “A lot more guys that have been in the program, but I’m really impressed with the incoming freshman class. That’s going to help us with depth, something we just have not had ... my first year and to a certain extent last year.”
Fritz said the underclassmen presence will be noticeable on the defensive front, where young backups could keep the whole unit fresh. The other benefit of the rotation is that it keeps the competition for playing time constant.
Defensive tackles Jeffrey Johnson and Alfred Thomas, ends Nik Hogan and Juan Monjarres and defensive backs La’Deric Jackson and Chris Joyce are among the highest rated freshmen, and Fritz said he believes they’ll see the field early.
“I think with the addition of this freshman class, we’re going to be able to roll more guys, play more guys. (If) every other guy has to miss a ballgame due to injury, it’s not going to be as noticeable as it was in the past.”
Tulane's recruiting classes have improved under Fritz, rising from 90th in the nation in 2017, according to Rivals.com, to 65th this year.
“I feel like we’re a faster defense,” Fritz said. “Older guys are coming up to me and saying, ‘Some of these new kids are really good, really flying around.’ ”