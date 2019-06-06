Fewer than three months after finishing a miserable season, the Tulane men’s basketball team hardly was recognizable when it began summer workouts this week under new coach Ron Hunter.
Only five scholarship players returned, and two of them — point guards Ray Ona Embo and Jordan Walker — logged zero minutes during the Green Wave’s 4-27 debacle.
With eight newcomers either already on campus or about to arrive, Hunter’s remake of the roster has gone much quicker than he anticipated when he was introduced March 26 at Devlin Fieldhouse.
“It looks like one of my teams," he said. "I really like the energy and the balance of what we’re doing. The athleticism and the shooting are two things that we had to improve, and we did that.”
If anything, Hunter has become even bolder since his optimistic debut, when he said he planned to win right away. Leading scorer Caleb Daniels (Villanova transfer) and leading rebounder Samir Sehic are gone, but their replacements are nowhere close to left-over, fill-in material.
Versatile 6-foot-8 forward K.J. Lawson, the American Athletic Conference rookie of the year at Memphis in 2016-17 and a contributor for Kansas last season, is one of three graduate transfers to join the fold. He averaged 12.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Tigers as a redshirt freshman.
“A lot of people thought I would probably go to a big school like Oregon or Arkansas or even stay at Kansas, but I chose a place where I can show people what I really can do and not get lost in the mix,” he said. “It was about me being happy. I didn’t want to be one of many. I’m just glad to be here and reinvent myself.”
Lawson describes himself as a three-level scorer capable of knocking down 3s, hitting mid-range jumpers and finishing from the mid post. He can guard multiple positions and can play multiple positions.
He also is driven after averaging just 3.1 points in 9.9 minutes at Kansas while his younger brother, Dedric Lawson, was voted Big 12 Newcomer of the Year on his way to the NBA draft.
“What’s great is he feels he has something to prove,” Hunter said. “He had such a great start to his career and then in the middle it kind of got a little muddy, so now he gets to finish it where it started (in the AAC).”
Tulane also picked up former Norfolk State leading scorer Nic Thomas and part-time Rhode Island starter Christion Thompson as grad transfers.
Thomas drained 86 3-pointers last year, nearly double the total of any Wave player, while averaging 14.3 points.
“This team was probably one of the worst in the country at 3-point shooting (Tulane ranked 301st out of 351),” Hunter said. “That’s what Nic does. Nic is a specialist. He can really make shots and is another tough kid.”
Thompson, a 6-foot-4 Madison Prep alum from Gonzalez, averaged only 5.7 points for Rhode Island last year, but Hunter envisions him in a variety of roles.
“He just knows how to play,” he said. “He’s built like a middle linebacker and he’s got the toughness of a middle linebacker. I could play him at four or five different positions. You have to have guys who are scorers, but you gotta have that one glue guy.”
The other new faces are Georgia transfer Teshaun Hightower and freshmen Nobal Days, R.J. McGee, Charlie Russell Jr. and Tylan Pope, but the return of Ona Embo and Walker carries more immediate significance.
Tulane lacked a Division I caliber point guard last season without Ona Embo, a junior who missed all of 2018-19 with patellar tendinitis, and Walker, a redshirt sophomore who sat out a transfer year after leaving Seton Hall.
Now it has two.
Ona Embo averaged 10.1 points and a team-best 3.4 assists in 2017-18. He participated in every drill during the first two workouts this week, pronouncing his knee healthy.
“It’s been a long road, but I’m finally there,” he said. “I’m just enjoying it. Everybody is excited to be here. Everybody wants to work hard. It’s a big change.”
Walker, a four-star prospect out of high school, had limited court time as a freshman at Seton Hall, but former coach Mike Dunleavy said he was the top player on the floor during many of Tulane’s practices last season.
“My best asset is being a leader and doing whatever I need to do to win, whether it’s scoring, playing defense or passing,” Walker said. “I’m really happy. There were a lot of people who left, but I felt like Tulane is my home and I came here for a reason.”
Lagniappe
Hunter said Days and Pope, a late addition who signed with Stephen F. Austin last November before being granted a release, were set to arrive this weekend. Pope, a 6-foot-6 Franklinton product, was a two-time Advocate District 8-4A MVP. … Sophomore Kevin Zhang is missing summer workouts while playing for the Chinese national team. … Junior Bul Ajang and redshirt sophomore Buay Koka are the other holdovers from last year. … Hunter estimated Hightower, a junior who will appeal to the NCAA for immediate eligibility, likely would get an answer by September. Hunter expects a favorable ruling.