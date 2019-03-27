The American Athletic Conference officially announced Wednesday a new 12-year contract that will put almost all of the league’s sports on one of ESPN’s television networks or ESPN +, the network’s subscription-based streaming service.
Although the AAC and ESPN did not release the financial terms, Sports Business Journal reported last week through sources the deal was worth $1 billion, representing more than a four-fold annual increase on the current contract that expires at the end of 2019-20. The new contract will begin in the 2020-21 academic year.
Contradicting other information in the Sports Business Journal story, Aresco said Wednesday the contract would increase the league’s minimum number of appearances on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU in football to 40 per year from 26 in the current deal and to 65 men’s basketball games from 32. The rest will be streamed on ESPN +, which the Sports Business Journal reported would result in fewer football and basketball games airing on television as ESPN tried to increase subscriptions to its streaming service.
How that affects Tulane remains to be seen. This past year, seven of the Green Wave’s football games were on an ESPN network (four on ESPNU and one each on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNEWS) and 10 of its 18 conference men’s basketball games were on an ESPN network (nine on ESPNU, one on ESPN2).
CBS Sports Network has been cut out almost entirely from the new package, retaining only a few men’s basketball games per year and most of Navy’s home football games. Everything else will air on the ESPN family.
“We know them and they know us,” Aresco said of ESPN. “We were very comfortable dealing with ESPN. We know how they schedule and they know how we schedule. We have a long relationship. We understand the nuances of this, and it’s one-stop shopping as well with a company that can offer you so many different things and so much promotional support.”
Much of the AAC’s product, including baseball and all of the Olympic sports, will end up on ESPN+, which was launched last April. Tulane fans paying $10.95 a month for the school’s All Access streaming service --which includes baseball games--will have to shift to ESPN +, which currently charges $4.99 per month and $49.99 for a year’s subscription.
Aresco added the long length of the contract was a bonus rather than an issue.
“We appreciated the confidence ESPN showed in us,” he said. “A long-term degree affords both sides a great degree of security, and most of the deal among our peer conferences (he was referring the Power 5 leagues) were long term.”