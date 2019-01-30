In the midst of a breakthrough season, sophomore guard Caleb Daniels cannot afford to let Tulane’s inability to win break him.
Dwelling on the negative would make it that more difficult for a positive turnaround as the Green Wave (4-15, 0-7 American Athletic Conference) heads to East Carolina (8-11, 1-6) on Thursday night. The matchup between the league’s cellar dwellers starts at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.
‘It’s tough being in a losing situation right now, but you have to just keep your head up and move on to the next game,” Daniels said. “You can’t let the previous game affect how you play the rest of the season. Right now we’re in a tough predicament, but you still have to respect the game and come out every night ready to play.”
Daniels has lived up to those words all year, averaging a team-best 15.2 points while ranking second in rebounding (4.8), assists (2.9), steals (0.8) and 3-pointers made (24). After finishing with only 5 points in a rough season opener against Florida State, he has scored at least 9 in every game since then while popping for more than 20 five times.
Honestly, that is what coach Mike Dunleavy expected since identifying him as a future star the first time he saw him as a recruit from St. Augustine. Set back by an ankle injury at the start of his freshman season, Daniels, an imposing 6-foot-4 guard, has more than doubled his scoring (6.6) and rebounding (2.2) averages from his first year while playing 33 minutes per game.
He can finish strong at the rim. He has a midrange shot. And he is a competent outside shooter, connecting on 32.9 percent of his 3s a year after hitting 39.6 percent.
“I’m maybe not as impressed as you might think,” Dunleavy said. “I’m really high on his ability. He’s got great tools to work with. From day 1, we felt like he had a chance to be a big-time scorer.”
The next step is becoming more efficient. Daniels’ shooting percentage of .442 is the best among Tulane’s starters but could be better. His turnover total (51) is almost as high as his assists (53).
Already the No. 1 target on opponents’ scouting reports, he has struggled through back-to-back 3-for 12 shooting performances in losses to Central Florida and SMU. This, after going 6 of 17 against Cincinnati, 5 of 18 in the Wave’s first meeting with the Mustangs and 4 of 15 against Memphis.
“He wants to win so badly,” Dunleavy said. “He puts a little bit more pressure on himself and thinks he’s got to do a little bit more (than necessary) at times. It’s not unusual. It’s the first time he’s the go-to guy, and he has to carry the load night in and night out for us.”
Although he shows his emotions on the courts, Daniels tries to remain on an even keel. With another month-and-a-half left in Tulane’s frustrating season, he sees no other way to make it work.
Having lost nine in a row, the Wave needs in a win in the worst way. It is coming off a better performance at SMU, when it led for large portions and trailed by only 2 under the 4:00 mark before falling 85-75.
“I just have to keep giving it my all night in and night out and keep trusting in my teammates, whether that’s scoring, rebounding, getting stops, whatever I have to do,” Daniels said. “It hasn’t resulted in wins, but we’re still playing hard every night and we’re still getting after it.”
Lagniappe
Dunleavy said junior point guard Ray Ona Embo would miss the entire season with patellar tendinitis. He has not practiced since November, and his absence has been a big blow for a roster that lacked a proven backup. … Redshirt freshman center Buay Koka, out with a fractured finger, will be sidelined at least another three weeks. … East Carolina, led by freshman Jayden Gardner (18.9 ppg, 9.4 rpg) has lost five in a row, four straight by double digits and two consecutive by 20 or more.