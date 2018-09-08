Former Newman star Kendall Bussey returned to New Orleans on Saturday night but was upstaged by another high-impact transfer.
That’s putting it mildly.
While Bussey (Texas A&M) played well for Nicholls State, Tulane’s Corey Dauphine (Texas Tech) was transcendent.
On his first carry, he made a sharp cut near the line of scrimmage and raced 38 yards for a touchdown.
He was just warming up. The second time he got the ball, he scored from 69 yards out, turning the corner near the Tulane sideline, cutting back across the field and zig-zagging his way to the end zone for a spectacular score.
Two touches, two touchdowns, 107 yards.
So much for Nicholls State’s hopes of stunning its second consecutive FBS foe after beating Kansas in overtime last Saturday.
Tulane (1-1), coming off a frustrating overtime loss to Wake Forest, went ahead 14-3 on Dauphine’s second touchdown and ran all over the Colonels (1-1), finishing with 268 yards on 41 rushing attempts on its way to a comfortable 42-17 victory at Yulman Stadium.
Darius Bradwell chipped in a career-best 93 yards on 13 carries, but he was upstaged, too.
Dauphine, the third running back the Wave used for the second consecutive week, added an 8-yard run up the middle to convert a third-and-7 as Tulane scored a touchdown on its opening possession of the second half.
One thing Dauphine does not have to worry about is overuse. After rushing five times for 29 yards against Wake Forest, he had only the two carries in the first half against Nicholls.
His workload picked up in the second half, but not by much. His sixth carry came with 8:47 left in the fourth quarter, and he sprinted untouched 35 yards for a score as the Wave went ahead 35-17.
His final stat line: six carries, 152 yards. After not touching the ball since September of 2016 with Texas Tech until the Wake Forest game, he is maximizing every chance at Tulane.
Bussey, who like Dauphine did not start despite rushing for 123 yards against Kansas, gained 12 yards on his first carry as Nicholls threatened to go ahead early. But the Colonels Lorran Fonseca missed a 46-yard field goal at the end of the drive and never had a chance to take the lead again.
Nicholls settled for a 21-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3 at the end of the first quarter after having a first-and-goal at the 4.
Bussey finished with 51 yards on 12 attempts. Quarterback Chase Fourcade had a team-best 53 yards rushing and also threw for 239, but he threw two interceptions.
Dauphine struck for his second touchdown on the opening snap of the second quarter, and Tulane led by double digits the rest of the way.
It was not all Dauphine. He was not on the field for Tulane’s third touchdown drive — an eight-play, 80-yard effort that ended with two huge plays from quarterback Jonathan Banks.
First, he lobbed a 25-yard touch pass under pressure to wide receiver Terren Encalade to the Nicholls 5. Then, he pile drove into the end zone after being stopped a couple of yards short, refusing to go down.
That same ability cost him late in the second quarter when he struggled to get out of a sack attempt for about five seconds before defensive end Kenny Dotson stripped him. Linebacker Evan Verron picked up the ball and returned it 12 yards to the Tulane 26, setting up a 7-yard strike from Fourcade to Gabe Fuselier with 23 seconds left.
Trailing 21-10, Nicholls drove to the Tulane 34 on its first series of the third quarter before safety Roderic Teamer intercepted a Fourcade floater at the 5.
That turnover kickstarted a 14-play, 95-yard drive, with Darnell Mooney catching a 12-yard pass on a slant for the touchdown.
Mooney caught six passes for 111 yards, going over 100 for the third time in his career. Banks was an efficient 12 of 16 for 190 yards in the air.
When Nicholls pulled within 28-17 on a 32-yard touchdown run by Dontrell Taylor, Dauphine took care of the rest.
The Wave scored its final touchdown after sophomore safety Chase Kuerschen intercepted Fourcade deep in Nicholls territory.