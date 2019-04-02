Two-thirds of the way through spring drills, the Tulane football teams is not shying away from high expectations coming off its first bowl victory since 2002.
Coach Willie Fritz loves to talk about how many people have congratulated him for going 7-6 in his third season—understandable, considering the Green Wave’s rough recent history—and about how much loftier his objectives are for the program than what he accomplished in 2018.
“Our big goal this year is to compete for a conference championship,” he said. “We came close last year and that's what we want to do in conference this season.”
Tulane had been nowhere the top of any conference since its perfect 1998 season until last year, when it finished in a three-way tie for first in the American Athletic Conference West division with Memphis and Houston. The Wave clobbered Memphis 40-24 at Yulman Stadium in September but lost the tiebreaker because the Tigers had beaten fourth-place SMU while Tulane and Houston lost to the Mustangs.
After getting that close to a matchup with undefeated Central Florida in the AAC title game, the Wave believes it can buck history and take that next step. The last time it even had back-to-back winning seasons was Tommy Bowden’s two-year tenure in 1997-98, but coaches and players are more interested in the future than the past.
“We don't think like that,” said junior defensive end/outside linebacker Patrick Johnson, a second-team All-AAC selection in 2018 who has dominated spring practices. “We just want to come in here and win a championship now. We won a bowl game and now our mindset is like, hey, we've got to win this championship and do whatever it takes.”
Slimmed down
Sophomore defensive tackle Jeffery Johnson plays down his weight loss, but his leaner, meaner body has been evident. Completing one practice drill, he raced over to a cone and nearly ran over linebacker Tirise Barge in an attempt to get there first.
Defensive coordinator Jack Curtis said Johnson arrived last January weighing 347 pounds and was in the 320s at the beginning of his second spring drills.
“He had a little bit of a gut on him,” Curtis said. “Now he’s got a pretty flat stomach and has worked himself into pretty good condition.”
Johnson started all but one game as a freshman, registering 30 tackles. He expects to make a bigger impact this fall.
“I can say there is a big difference,” he said. “Everything is much smoother. Practices are much smoother. I got here last year in the spring, and it took me awhile to adjust to playing the college game.”
Spring fling
Youth will be accentuated at Tulane’s spring game on April 13.
Fritz said after Tuesday’s practice, the 10th of the spring, that defensive starters would play maybe one series in the scrimmage and the offensive starters likely would be done after two.
At that point, inexperienced players will take over, showcasing Tulane’s depth on the defensive line. Fritz singled out redshirt freshman tackle Jamiran James, a De La Salle product who did not play last year due to a broken hand, sophomore Alfred Thomas, who finished with seven tackles in seven games, and pass-rushing sophomore end Carlos Hatcher, who had 15 tackles and started three times.
Fritz also wants a long look at redshirt freshmen offensive linemen Stephen Lewerenz and Nik Hogan as well as sophomore tight ends Will Wallace (three catches) and Tyrick James (four catches).
“That’s good game experience for those guys,” Fritz said. “We’ve got to see what they can do. Our two tight ends played some for us last year, but I would like to see them in a more highlighted role in the spring game.”
Fritz expects to play one full half because of depth concerns.
Tulane is down three scholarship wide receivers. Sorrell Brown, Kevin LeDee and Jacob Robertson have been withheld from live drills all spring while recovering from injuries.
Lagniappe
The defense has dominated most of the practices, which is not surprising considering its experience and the offense having to adjust to new coordinator Will Hall’s scheme, a significant departure from predecessor Doug Ruse’s system. Fritz said the new offense had elements of the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots passing attacks while retaining the quarterback-run elements he has used in the past. … Junior Jaetavian Toles has emerged as a viable third option at receiver along with Jalen McCleskey and Darnell Mooney. Toles caught seven passes last year, but Fritz said his learning curve had gone up dramatically.