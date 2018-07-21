When Tulane’s Willie Fritz lauds the stability of his staff at American Athletic Conference media days, he will have plenty of ammunition behind his statements.
As the Green Wave seeks a long-awaited breakthrough in league play, he is the only Football Bowl Subdivision coach who has not lost an assistant since the start of the 2016 season.
You read that right. All of the other 129 FBS teams have replaced at least one on-field coach in that span, but Fritz still has every single assistant who worked the opening day of his first spring practice at Yulman Stadium--offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Doug Ruse, defensive coordinator Jack Curtis, offensive line coach Alex Atkins, wide receivers coach Jeff Conway, running backs coach Jamaal Fobbs, defensive line coach Kevin Peoples, linebackers coach Michael Mutz and secondary coach Chris Hampton.
Although nothing is guaranteed in sports, Fritz believes that continuity can lead to Tulane’s first .500-or-better finish in league play since it joined the AAC in 2014. The Wave came within an inch, or a referee’s blown call depending on your perspective, of getting to 4-4 at SMU in the 2017 season finale, and with 14 starters returning, the consistency in what is being taught could pay huge dividends.
“It helps a bunch,” he said. “It’s good for the kids. It’s good schematically. It’s good fundamentally. It’s just so much easier. So many of my peers in the conference are having to replace guys.”
To wit, defending AAC champion Central Florida and SMU have new head coaches. Temple, South Florida, Cincinnati, Connecticut and Houston’s coaches are in their second seasons. Memphis will be on its third offensive coordinator in three years. East Carolina replaced its defensive coordinator after a rough 2017.
The only change at Tulane was the addition of J.J. McCleskey this spring to help out with the defensive backs once the NCAA approved a 10th on-field assistant coach for each school.
Fritz, whose only other move in three years was replacing offensive analyst Derrick Sherman with Jordy Joseph after Sherman left for a full-time position at Samford, loves the lack of turnover.
“I hate hiring a coach,” he said. “There’s so much that goes into it, and you just want to be right more than anything else, so that’s been good for me not having to do it.”
Tulane’s assistants have been good enough to attract suitors. Atkins reportedly was offered a job as Georgia Southern’s offensive coordinator last December but elected to stay, earning a promotion to running game coordinator to go along with his position as assistant head coach and offensive line coach.
Curtis, a serious candidate for Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator opening in January, was happy to remain with Fritz when the Cowboys chose Jim Knowles from Duke. He respects the way Fritz treats his players and coaches.
“He (Fritz) never asks the players to do anything he’s not doing,” Curtis said. “He’ll be under the bus in a suit helping people unload their luggage (on road trips that do not involve a plane), and all the coaches are expected to as well. Kids see it, and they’re willing to do those things when they see their headman doing it. It builds team unity.”
Fritz has fostered a positive environment from day 1.
“It’s an attitude of gratitude,” he said. “We’re really blessed. I told everyone in the room in our first (coaches) meeting (at Tulane), I consider you very intelligent people and this is the best job you’ve ever had or you wouldn’t be here right now. Let’s make sure we cherish this opportunity and are thankful for it on a daily basis.”
Due to its history (a 7-25 all-time record in the AAC), Tulane almost certainly will be picked in the bottom half of the six-team West division at Media Days, but the signs are there for a turnaround. Quarterback Jonathan Banks, one of five Wave seniors making the trip for the shindig in Newport, Rhode Island, improved dramatically as a passer in the second half of 2017. For the first time in his career, which included one-year stops at two junior colleges and Kansas State, he will have the same offensive coordinator and position coach (Ruse) for consecutive seasons.
The staff continuity helped recruiting, too. In February, Tulane pulled in its highest rated class since Hurricane Katrina, placing fourth in the AAC according to Rivals.com.
“As long as coach Fritz is our head coach, I feel like the future’s bright,” said safety Rod Teamer, another senior traveling to Newport. “We are going in the right direction. We have talented guys, so I’m confident in our program.”