For much of its holiday tournament, Tulane's women's basketball team lacked the intensity with which it played in its previous games this season.
However, turning to its defense, the Green Wave found it during the fourth quarter and the overtime period Saturday in taking a 67-61 victory over Texas State at Fogelman Arena.
The victory enabled the Green Wave (8-3) from losing both games of the Tulane Classic for the first time since its inception in 1996. Tulane teams had won the tournament every year since 2007 and 19 times overall.
“It wasn't our best weekend, but I thought our team did a great job,” coach Lisa Stockton said. “We were down six in the fourth quarter, but we took advantage of some mismatches and were able to finish it off in overtime. It was an ugly win but we are happy to have it.”
Saint Mary's (7-4) beat Old Dominion (8-3) 83-65 to win the championship. The Gaels won their two games by an average of 22.5 points.
“We had lost our last two games — in overtime on an a buzzer-beater,” Saint Mary's coach Paul Thomas said. “Our depth was a big reason we played so well in this tournament. Winning this is big for us.”
Texas State (4-7), of the Sun Belt Conference, led Tulane 43-37 entering the fourth quarter after outscoring the Wave 35-20 in the second and third combined. However, the Green Wave held the Bobcats to 4-of-14 shooting in the fourth quarter in outscoring them 17-11 and sending the game into overtime at 54-54.
Texas State guard Brook Holle, who scored a game-high 24 points, drove for the first score in overtime. However, Tulane then went on a 9-0 burst to take control.
With the score tied 56-56, small forward Sierra Cheatham stole the ball high on the perimeter and went the length of the court for a three-point play at the 3:22 mark that started the run. Point guard Kaila Anderson then was fouled after getting a defensive rebound and sank two free throws. Two possessions later, she sank a 3-pointer for a 63-56 margin with 1:53 left.
“It came down to defense down the stretch,” said Texas State coach Zenarae Antoine. “What ends up winning games is getting big stops then having opportunities for offense. That's exactly what happened in overtime.”
Cheatham scored a team-high 18 points with seven rebounds and two steals.
Tulane center Harlynn Wyatt had 12 points and 10 rebounds and her passes from the high post to forward Krystal Freeman (10 points) posting also was a key in the win. Freeman had two points heading into the fourth quarter.
All-tournament team: Sierra Cheatham, Tulane; Amari Young, Old Dominion; Taylor Edwards, Old Dominion; Madeline Holland, Saint Mary's; Brooke Holle, Texas State. MVP – Sydney Raggio, Saint Mary's.