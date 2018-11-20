After coming up empty at Houston, Tulane has a full week plus two extra days to put gas in its tank for a potential postseason trip.
Heading into must-win game for bowl eligibility against Navy (3-8, 2-5 American Athletic Conference) on Saturday, the Green Wave (5-6, 4-3) welcomed the additional time for rest, recovery and preparation afforded by the Thursday kickoff in Houston. Coach Willie Fritz gave the players Friday and Saturday off while his staff worked on a plan for the Midshipmen’s triple-option offense.
“You get 12 weeks into the season, there’s nobody who feels the same as they did before preseason camp,” Fritz said. “We want our guys to be as healthy as we can when we walk out there and play.”
A loss to Navy, which ended a seven-game losing streak by beating Tulsa 37-29 on Saturday, would leave Tulane in the exact same position as a year ago — 5-7 and on the outside looking in while 78 other teams play in bowl games.
In addition to bowl eligibility, a win would give the Wave an above-.500 conference finish for the first time since 2013 and, if Memphis beats Houston on Friday, a share of the AAC West division title.
“It would definitely be a big accomplishment for the team, the program and the seniors in particular,” senior cornerback Donnie Lewis said. “We’re in the same predicament as last year. It’s just that this time we’re at home and feel we have the advantage. It’s an opportunity to change the whole program around. Everything’s in our favor. We just have to execute and finish.”
The Wave was a non-starter against Houston, trailing 31-9 by halftime and never closing the gap in a disheartening 48-17 defeat that eliminated it from AAC championship consideration. A victory would have given Tulane the outright West lead.
The game really turned on a tipped interception from quarterback Justin McMillan in the second quarter. Tulane trailed 14-9 at the time, but his first pick of the season set up a Houston touchdown. McMillan then quickly threw a second one as the offense fell apart.
“I always remember something coach (Les) Miles told me my freshman year (at LSU),” McMillan said. “He said, ‘Big Mo, when she’s in the house, it’s hard to stop her.’ Being away and having to focus through the crowd, just getting the momentum back on our side was tough.”
The trick is treating the Navy game like any other one rather than thinking about the ramifications.
‘We can’t get too big-headed about it or too much looking forward to the future of what bowl we might go to,” senior linebacker Zach Harris said. “We just have to look at this opponent.”
Defensively, the key will be tackling better. Largely because of its inability to get anyone on the ground, Tulane allowed 201 yards rushing to Houston in the first half alone after allowing 116 per game in its first six conference contests.
“It was definitely a disappointment,” Lewis said. “It was our worst defensive game of the year by far, but we watched the film, corrected it and have to step up this week.”
Tulane also will not want to think back to what happened in the same spot last year. The Wave led SMU 35-27 in the third quarter of the 2017 finale before falling 41-38 on the infamous officiating decision that Jonathan Banks was an inch shy of the goal line on the last play.
The only thing Fritz would change about the approach to this year's finale is the result.
“Our guys brought outstanding effort last year and just came up short,” he said. “We know what’s at stake. I think all the guys understand that. We need to play physical. They’re a very physical football team. We’ve got to come out and answer that physicality from the get-go.”
The Midshipmen average nearly 60 rushes per game while throwing fewer than nine times, relying on a ball-control offense that limits opportunities for opponents.
The Wave could not have asked for a better time to get extra prep work.
“It definitely helps, especially going into a game against Navy where they are going to ground and pound,” Lewis said. “The triple option is difficult to defend, so it gives us time to get a scheme together and get our bodies healed. They are hard-nosed and going to come directly at you. They are not going to get out the way, so you just have to bow up and play ball.”